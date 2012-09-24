Gallery: Best of the Worlds 2012

Image 1 of 49 Lucy Garner (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 49 The Norwegian fans turned out in force to cheer on their riders (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 49 The finishline photo from the U23 men's race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 49 Lucy Garner (Great Britain) retains her world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 49 An emotional Lucy Garner (Great Britain) after crossing the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 49 A crash in the junior women's sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 49 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) wins the 2012 Worlds after attacking on the Cauberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 49 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) in the rainbow jersey after what has been an difficult year on the bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 49 Alberto Contador (Spain) was often sent on the attack to try and soften up the opposition (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 49 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) launches his winning attack on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 49 Boonen and Gilbert talk tactics during the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 49 2012 Under 23 world champion Alexey Lutsenko (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 49 Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) can't believe he's won the junior men's title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 49 Mark Cavendish set the pace in the opening few laps (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 49 Gilbert attacks and looks to see if anyone can match his acceleration (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 49 Oscar Freire's career ending without a famous win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 49 Tom Boonen after the finish line in the men's road race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 49 Mrs Gilbert after her husband won the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 49 Pat McQuaid and Alberto Contador at the start of the men's road race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 49 Great Britain take to the start line for the men's road race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 49 Pure ecstasy for Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and the Dutch fans as she adds a world championship to her remarkable 2012 season. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 49 Tom Boonen is put under the microscope before the men’s road race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 49 The podium in the junior men's road race: Caleb Ewan (Australia), Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) and Josip Rumac (Croatia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 49 Mens road race podium: Boasson Hagen, Gilbert and Valverde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 49 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) gave the home fans something to cheer for in the women's road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 49 After so many second places Marianne Vos (Netherlands) regained her world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 49 Stevens leads the Specialized-lululemon team to victory in the women's team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 49 Team Sky were missing the big names for their team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 49 Omega Pharma - Quick Step were in control in the team time trial and came away with the gold (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 49 Liquigas-Cannondale had to settle for fourth despite even leading the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 49 The Liquigas Cannondale team have a nervous wait but BMC, Orica and Omega would eventually take the medals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 49 A ragged BMC team cross the line for second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 49 Specialized - lululemon were in command in the women's time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 49 The Movistar train motor along in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 49 The Orica-GreenEdge squad had trained on the course throughout the week and took bronze (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 49 The BMC team on the podium after narrowly missing out to Omega Pharma - Quick Step (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 49 Judith Arndt (Germany) closed out her TT career with another world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 49 Emma Pooley (Great Britain) was pushed into fourth in the women's race against the clock (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 49 A huge crash in the women's race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 49 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) tries to navigate through the bikes and riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 49 The women's road race podium: Neylan, Vos and Borghini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 49 Borghini heads for the podium while Vos watches on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 49 Taylor Phinney was leading at the first time check in the men's TT but had to give way for Tony Martin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 49 Alberto Contador (Spain) suffered throughout the TT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 49 Tony Martin (Germany) as he crosses the line and defends his time trial title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 49 Marco Pinotti was in the running for bronze before a crash left him with a broken collar bone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 49 Tony Martin (Germany) lies on the ground in disbelief (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 49 Evelyn Stevens (USA) powers to silver in the women's TT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 49 Tom Boonen leads the celebrations for Omega Pharma Quick Step (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Be it the newly-integrated team time trial, the individual races against the clock or the road races - the last couple of weeks at the World Championships in Valkenburg, the Netherlands, have provided cycling fans around the world with some amazing races and stunning results.

From Philippe Gilbert's (Belgium) stunning win in the men's road race, to Marianne Vos (Netherlands) sending the home crowds into ecstasy in the women's race, the Valkenburg Worlds have provided some of the most thrilling racing this season.

It hasn't just been about the top-level professionals. Matej Mohoric, Alexey Lutsenko, and Lucy Garner have all marked themselves as riders to watch in the coming years.

Cyclingnews has put together some of the greatest moments captured by the world's best cycling photographers for our readers to enjoy.