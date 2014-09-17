Gallery: Best of the Worlds

Image 1 of 142 Paolo Bettini (Italy) takes aim at his critics after winning the 2007 Worlds in Stuttgart (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 142 Alessandro Ballan made it three wins in three years for Italy when he won in Varese in 2008 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 142 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) on the podium as the Italian national anthem plays (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 142 Didi the Devil spotted at the 2011 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 142 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) signs that the 2011 Worlds is her second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 142 The 2011 women's World Championships podium (l-to-r): Marianne Vos (Netherlands), Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 142 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) goes back-to-back as she wins the 2011 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 142 Giorgia Bronzini celebrates the 2011 Worlds win with her Italian teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 142 Mark Cavendish's (Great Britain) decision to go all-aero proved to be wise as he won the 2011 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 142 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) on the podium after collecting the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 142 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) celebrates the 2011 Worlds win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 142 Heinrich Haussler (Australia) sits up to watch the sprint unfold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 142 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) proved worthy of his title as the worlds fastest man when he won the 2011 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 142 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) adjusts his rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 142 The 2011 World Championships podium of Matt Goss (Australia), Mark Cavendish (Great Britain), and André Greipel (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 142 The second title means a lot to Marianne Vos (Netherlands) who finished runner-up at the Worlds from 2007-2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 142 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) has enough time to grab a Dutch flag as she wins the 2012 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 142 Contrasting emotions as Marianne Vos (Netherlands) curses a fifth straight silver medal while Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) gets her second rainbow jersey on the trot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 142 It's not just France that has lovely scenery for bike races. Australia put on a show in 2010 when it hosted the worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 142 What every cyclist wants and what Thor Hushovd (Norway) won in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 142 Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) celebrates her 2009 Worlds title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 142 Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 142 Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) rides away to the 2009 World Championships win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 142 The 2009 women's World Championships podium of Marianne Vos (Netherlands), Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) and Noemi Cantele (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 142 Cadel Evans (Australia) with Joaquim Rodríguez (Spain) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Russia) on hs wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 142 Cadel Evans (Australia) celebrates his 2009 World Championships victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 142 Cadel Evans (Australia) can'y quiet believe he won the world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 142 Cadel Evans (Australia) only big ringed the final climb once but that was all he needed to as he rode away to win the 2009 title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 142 Cadel Evans (Australia) attacked on the final climb of the final circuit in Mendrisio and rode away to collect the 2009 rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 142 The 2009 World Championships podium (l-to-r): Alexandr Kolobnev (Russia), Cadel Evans (Australia) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 142 Thor Hushovd (Norway) proves to be too quick for Matti Breschel (Denmark) as he wins the 2010 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 142 The 2010 World Championships podium (l-to-r): Matti Breschel (Denmark), Thor Hushovd (Norway) and Allan Davis (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 142 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) was aggressive at the 2010 Worlds but ended the race empty handed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 142 Thor Hushovd (Norway) raises his arms to celebrate his 2010 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 142 Your 2010 World Champion Thor Hushovd (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 142 The 2012 women's World Championships podium (l-to-r): Rachel Neylan (Australia), Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 142 When Marianne Vos (Netherlands) went there was no catching her (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 142 Rachel Neylan (Asutralia) leads Marianne Vos (Netherlands) on the last lap of the 2012 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 142 The women's 2013 World podium: Emma Johansson (Sweden), Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Rossella Ratto (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 142 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) after claiming back-to-back rainbow jerseys in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 142 Rui Costa (Portugal) can't quite fathom just what he's done (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 142 Joaquim Rodríguez (Spain) can't believe he lost and Rui Costa (Portugal) can't believe he won (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 142 Rui Costa (Portugal) outsprints Joaquim Rodríguez (Spain) for the World Championships gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 142 Rui Costa (Portugal) rode a tactical race to win the 2013 Worldsa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 142 Alejandro Valverde (Spain) found enough in reserve to beat Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) for the bronze medal. It was Valverde's second bronze medal in two years (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 142 Rui Costa (Portugal) poses for the photographers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 142 Joaquim Rodríguez (Spain), Rui Costa (Portugal) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain) on the podium in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 142 Rui Costa (Portugal) in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 142 The 2013 World Championships podium of Joaquim Rodríguez (Spain), Rui Costa (Portugal) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 142 Joaquim Rodríguez (Spain) launched a late attack and looked certain to win the 2013 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 142 Alejandro Valverde (Spain) and teammate Rui Costa (Portugal) share a word after the podium celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 142 There was no hiding the tears for Joaquim Rodríguez (Spain) on the 2013 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 142 Vincenzo Nibali's (Italy) hope for the rainbow jersey on hoem soil ended with a last lap crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 142 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) celebrates her third world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 142 Emma Johansson (Sweden), Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Rossella Ratto (Italy) make up the 2013 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 142 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) finally breaks her five year streak of silver medals as she wins the 2012 Worlds in Valkenburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 142 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) won her second title on home soil in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 142 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) won the silver medal in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 142 Alejandro Valverde (Spain) won the sprint for third place in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 142 The peloton can only sit back and watch Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) claim the 2012 Worlds title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 142 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) had plenty of time to celebrate his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 142 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) in the middle of the 2012 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 142 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) checks how gold his gold medal really is (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 142 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) knows the rainbow jersey is all his (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 142 The 2012 podium (l-to-r): Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway), Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 142 2012 World Champion Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 142 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) goes and won't be seen again until the podium by his rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 142 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) launches his race winning move in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 142 Then UCI president Pat McQuaid presents the rainbow jersey to Philippe Gilbert in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 142 Tom Boonen and Belgian teammate Philippe Gilbert talk tactics in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 142 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) was the odd-s on favourite for the 2012 title and duly delivered with a n unstoppable late attack to claim the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 142 Eddy Merckx (Belgium) wins the 1971 Worlds in Mendrisio (Image credit: AFP) Image 73 of 142 The 1995 World Championships podium (l-to-r): Miguel Induráin (Spain), Abraham Olano (Spain), and Marco Pantani (Italy) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 74 of 142 Wouter Weylandt (Belgium) gives his girlfriend a kiss at the 2004 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 142 Óscar Freire (Spain) wins the 2004 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 142 World Championships gold medal number three for Óscar Freire (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 142 The 2004 podium from Verona: Erik Zabel (Germany), Óscar Freire (Spain) and Luca Paolini (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 142 Óscar Freire (Spain) got pretty used to collecting rainbow jerseys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 142 Óscar Freire (Spain) gets the second of his three World Championships titles in 2001 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 142 Mario Cipollini (Italy) during the 2002 Worlds which he would win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 142 Mario Cipollini (Italy) in the 2002 rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 142 Of course Mario Cipollini (Italy) had perfect hair on the podium after winning the 2002 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 142 Robbie McEwan (Australia) had to be content with silver at the 2002 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 142 Regina Schleicher (Germany) celebrates the 2005 Worlds win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 142 Regina Schleicher (Germany) was the 2005 women's Worlds winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 142 Tom Boonen (Belgium) beat Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to the 2005 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 142 Tom Boonen (Belgium) gets his arms aloft to celebrate his first Worlds title in 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 142 Tom Boonen and Philippe Gilbert celebrate Boone's win in 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 142 Alejandro Valverde (Spain), Igor Astarloa (Spain) and Peter Van Petegem (Belgium) make up the 2003 Worlds podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 142 Igor Astarloa (Spain) won the 2003 Worlds in Hamilton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 142 Igor Astarloa (Spain) wins alone to collect the 2003 Worlds gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 142 Johan Museeuw (Belgium) can hardly believe he's win the 1996 World Championships (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 93 of 142 Óscar Freire (Spain) wins the second of the three world titles in 2001 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 94 of 142 Mario Cipollini (Italy) claims the 2002 World Championships in Zolder (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 95 of 142 Lance Armstrong (United States) on the top step of the 1993 World Championships podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 96 of 142 Giani Bugno (Italy) won back-to-back rainbow jerseys in 1991 and 1992. Here he is in Benidorm after winning his second Worlds title (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 97 of 142 Greg LeMond (United States) wins the 1990 World Championships (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 98 of 142 Alfredo Martini at the 1984 Worlds (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 99 of 142 The 1996 Worlds podium: Mauro Gianetti (Switzerland), Johan Museeuw (Belgium) and Michele Bartoli (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 142 Johan Museeuw (Belgium) was overcome with emotion after winning the 1996 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 142 Mark Scanlon wins the 1998 Juniors Worlds while Pippo Pozzato looks on under his bleached locks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 142 The top three names from the 1998 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 142 Peter Van Petegem (Belgium) after the Valkenburg Worlds in 1998 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 142 1998 World Champion Oscar Camenzind (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 105 of 142 Romāns Vainšteins (Latvia) can't hold back the tears on the 2000 Worlds podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 142 Romāns Vainšteins (Latvia) takes a surprise win in 2000 at the Plouay Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 107 of 142 Tom Boonen (Belgium) on the podium after his 2005 Worlds win in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 108 of 142 Tom Boonen (Belgium) celebrates his 2005 triumph in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 109 of 142 Tom Boonen (Belgium) kisses his gold medal on the podium while Alejandro Valverde (Spain) and Anthony Geslin (France) have to be content with silver and bronze (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 110 of 142 Fabian Wegmann (Germany) after placing ninth at the 2007 Worlds on home soil (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 111 of 142 Paolo Bettini (Italy) sprints to the 2007 Worlds win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 112 of 142 Paolo Bettini (Italy) goes back-to-back in 2007 and celebrates his two Worlds victories (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 113 of 142 Paolo Bettini (Italy) soaks in his 2007 Worlds win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 114 of 142 Paolo Bettini (Italy) is all smiles after his 2007 Worlds win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 115 of 142 The 2007 men's Worlds podium of Alexandr Kolobnev (Russia), Paolo Bettini (Italy) and Stefan Schumacher (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 116 of 142 Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) celebrates her 2008 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 117 of 142 Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) narrowly beats Marianne Vos (Netherlands) to win the 2008 title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 118 of 142 Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) slips the rainbow jersey over her head (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 119 of 142 The 2008 Worlds were held in Varese, Italy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 120 of 142 Alessandro Ballan (Italy) celebrates Worlds victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 121 of 142 Alessandro Ballan (Italy) in the rainbow jersey after his 2008 triumph (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 122 of 142 Alessandro Ballan (Italy) was the number one rider at the 2008 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 123 of 142 Alessandro Ballan (Italy) has time to check his margin of victory as he wins the 2008 title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 124 of 142 Paolo Bettini (Italy) attacks in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 125 of 142 Paolo Bettini (Italy) takes aim and fires at his critics to celebrate his 2007 Worlds victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 126 of 142 Marta Bastianelli (Italy) heads down and sprinting beats Marianne Vos (Netherlands) to the 2007 Worlds title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 127 of 142 Tom Boonen (Belgium) holds his 2005 Worlds gold medal aloft (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 128 of 142 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) beats Trixi Worrack (Germany) to the 2006 Wolds title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 129 of 142 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) is obviously ecstatic with her 2006 Worlds win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 130 of 142 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) celebrates her first senior Worlds title in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 131 of 142 Trixi Worrack (Germany), Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) make up the 2006 Worlds podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 132 of 142 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the the 2006 Worlds. She finished runner-up for the next five years before claiming a second rainbow jersey in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 133 of 142 Paolo Bettini (Italy) adds the 2006 Worlds title to his 2004 Olympic gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 134 of 142 Alejandro Valverde (left) and Eric Zabel (Germany) give Paolo Bettini (Italy) a lift on the 2006 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 135 of 142 Paolo Bettini (Italy) is pumped to have won the 2006 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 136 of 142 Paolo Bettini (Italy) celebrates his 2006 Worlds win by lifting his bike over his head as Alejandro Valverde tries to offer his congratulations (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 137 of 142 The 2006 Worlds podium celebrate Paolo Bettini's (Italy) win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 138 of 142 Luciano André Pagliarini (Barzil) decides just to have fun at the 2006 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 139 of 142 Alejandro Valverde (Spain) has medalled on numerous occasions but is yet to win the coveted rainbow jersey. Here he is in 2006 after finishing third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 140 of 142 Marta Bastianelli (Italy) celebrates her 2007 Worlds triumph (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 141 of 142 Marta Bastianelli with fellow Italian Giorgia Bronzini in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 142 of 142 The 2008 Worlds podium of Damiano Cunego, Alessandro Ballan (Both Italy) and Matti Breschel (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2014 UCI Road World Championships begins this weekend in Ponferrada, Spain with the trade team time trials kicking off a week of races that will see riders fight for the right to wear the rainbow jersey for the following year.

The main event of the Worlds is the elite men's road race which be will be held on Sunday, September 28 over 254.8 testing kilometres. The elite women's race will be held the day before and is sure to produce equal drama over 127.4km

Cyclingnews has gone back over the archives to find the best shots of the Worlds road races' in recent years. From Joaquim Rodríguez's (Spain) tears on the podium having seen his rainbow jersey hopes go up in smoke last year, to Paolo Bettini (Italy) gesturing to his critics with a gun as his celebration of his 2007 victory, the race isn't always the 'best' of the season but is eagerly anticipated by riders and fans alike with a multitude of emotions on display.

In 2006, a young Marianne Vos (Netherlands) burst onto the elite scene with victory in the women's race on the streets of Salzburg. She would have to wait six years before adding a second road rainbow jersey to her wardrobe, but not before going agonisingly close for five years running as she stood on the podium, silver medal around her neck.

While Vos has been ever present on the podium for the last seven years, Alejandro Valverde (Spain) holds the records for the most medal in the men's race but he is yet to claim the ultimate prize. Could 2014 be his year?

Cyclingnews will provide full coverage of the Worlds so make sure to click back throughout the week to find out who the 2014 World Champions will be.

