2014 World Championships to Ponferrada, Spain

And then there was a final Spanish flag coming down to celebrate the Tour of Spain. The 2008 Vuelta is now officially over. (Image credit: Bjorn Haake/Cyclingnews.com)

The 2014 road world championships will be held in Ponferrada, Spain. The International Cycling Union (UCI) announced today that the Spanish city would be the only one recommended to the Management Committee this fall.

The UCI announced that “the file received from the city of Ponferrada, in Spain, has been judged the best with a view to awarding the organisation of the 2014 UCI Road World Championships,” it said on its website.

Therefore, “the UCI has decided to propose only the candidature of Ponferrada to its Management Committee, at its meeting in Copenhagen (Denmark) in September, for the awarding of the 2014 edition of the World Championships.”

The city in north-western Spain is also under consideration for the 2015 UCI para-cycling road world championships.

Looking forward to the 2015 Worlds, Oman and Richmond, Va., USA, both made bids. “It should be recalled that the UCI Management Committee announced that only candidatures from outside Europe would be accepted for the 2015 edition of the Road World Championships in order to acknowledge the increasing interest of non-European countries in hosting this prestigious event," the UCI said.

The Worlds will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2011, Valkenberg, Netherlands, in 2012, Florence, Italy, in 2013 and Ponferrada, Spain, in 2014.