Lidl-Trek present new sponsorship and fresh red, yellow and blue kit

The riders of Lidl-Trek show off their new kit including three national champions' jerseys

Lidl-Trek have revealed their new stand-out red, yellow and blue colours at a Lidl supermarket in Bilbao during the Tour de France Grand Départ, kicking off a new and bigger chapter for the US-registered WorldTour team.

The international supermarket chain has replaced coffee brand Segafredo, becoming the lead title sponsor going forward for both the men’s and women’s teams, with significant investment for at least five years.

The women’s team will be the first to race in the new colours at the Giro Donne on Friday. The men will race on Saturday in the opening stage of the Tour de France.

The Lidl sponsorship will allow the team to grow and strengthen as a combined men’s and women’s programme. The team will also create their own Lidl-Trek development team for 2024, building the team from scratch.

Cyclingnews understands the team’s budget will grow significantly, lifting the team from the lowest third of the WorldTour team budget list to the top third, not far behind UAE Team Emirates, Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers. Tao Geoghegan Hart and Italian sprinter Jonathan Milan have already been linked to Lidl-Trek for 2024 as the team strengthen their men’s roster.

The Lidl-Trek Tour de France squad showed off the new colours in a Lidl supermarket closed to clients for the presentation.

Mads Pedersen, Quinn Simmons, Mattias Skjelmose, Giulio Ciccone, Jasper Stuyven, Alex Kirsch, Juan Pedro Lopez and Tony Gallopin rode down the aisle of the supermarket to reveal the new colours.

New US national champion Simmons has a special stars and stripes and Tour de Suisse winner Mattias Skjelmose has the Danish national champion’s jersey.

Ellen Van Dijk also attended the presentation while taking a break from racing during maternity. She is due to give birth in September and hopes to return to racing in early 2024.

“It means a lot to the team to have a big sponsor like Lidl," Pedersen said.

"They will help us improve with the development team and we can grow and be an even bigger team and so be even more important in WorldTour racing.”