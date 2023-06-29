Tour de France kits, national champions on display at team presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 32 Mikel Landa leads Bahrain Victorious to the stage in their special Tour de France kit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Egan Bernal with Ineos Grenadiers at the presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Cofidis is led by Simon Geschke (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Caleb Ewan leads Lotto Dstny on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard shows off the new Jumbo-Visma Tour de France jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tadej Pogacar in his new Slovenian champion's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jayco Alula on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jai Hindley in Bora-Hansgrohe's 'don't mistake us for the green jersey' kit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Alpecin-Deceuninck roll in (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Lidl-Trek launched just before the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Team DSM-Firmenich went for a bubble and lowercase letters for their new 2023 kit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Uno-X has a 'don't mistake us for the maillot jaune' edition for the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) More of Lidl-Trek including new US champion Quinn Simmons (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) New French champion Valentin Madouas with Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Peter Sagan and his signature wheelie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Pogacar gets a big cheer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Vingegaard rolls in (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Miguel Indurain was on hand for the proceedings (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Rigoberto Uran with EF-Easypost (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Julian Alaphilippe leads Soudal-Quickstep wearing the traditional Basque beret (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Bora-Hansgrohe's new jersey for the Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Bahrain Victorious with the still-too-fresh memory of Gino Mader's tragic death (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Movistar Team with a lighter Tour de France jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Bahrain Victorious on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Alex Kirsch towers over Danish champion Mattias Skjelmose in the Luxembourg champion's kit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) US champ Quinn Simmons on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Mark Cavendish in the new Astana kit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Team DSM-Firmentech on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Mark Cavendish comes to the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Simmons rolls in to the presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Dutch champion Dylan van Baarle on stage with Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tom Pidcock on stage with Ineos (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The festivities for the Grand Départ of the 110th Tour de France returned Thursday for the first time since 1992 in Basque Country in Spain, with Bilbao hosting the live team presentation.

Each of the 22 teams at this year’s Tour promenaded on their bicycles along the Nervión river to the stage, surrounded by the immense backdrop of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao. Despite dark skies and rain, a large crowd gathered to welcome the 176 riders and enjoy various musical and artistic performances during the ceremony.

Team Bahrain Victorious was the first team to follow the yellow-painted path to the stage. A special tribute was made, including a moment of silence, to honour their teammate Gino Mäder of Switzerland, who died on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, noting their theme #rideforGino.

Huge roars erupted from the crowd for two local riders on Bahrain Victorious, Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa, who is from the province of Alava where stage 2 will begin. Landa ridden the Tour five times, and finished fourth overall in his last Tour appearance in 2020. Bilbao, who is from the town of Guernica that will be passed twice on stage 1, finished ninth in his last Tour in 2021.

Five other riders from the Basque country also received loud applause - Omar Fraile and Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Alex Aranburu and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar).

A majority of the teams donned Tour de France emblazoned Basque-styled hats, boinas or txapelas, as they took the stage, which appealed to the Spanish crowd, but it was the catwalk-style unveil of new team gear, equipment and branding that earned the most attention.

Updated graphics on kits have been the trend for many teams in past years. This year saw bigger branding debuts as teams used the big stage at the Grand Tour to launch significant reformations with new sponsors.

Once unveiling new kits at the Tour de France, two teams will ride the rest of 2023 with new title sponsors. Team DSM will feature new branding for a top sponsor, chemical company Fermenich, and change its name to Team dsm-fermenich. Trek-Segafredo transforms to Lidl-Trek, the supermarket now a title sponsor. Lidl-Trek will maintain the dark blue jerseys with a red banner on the chest, and add the yellow Lidl mark on the chest and sleeves.

Riding the Tour for the first time, Uno-X will go from a red and yellow jersey to a red jersey with a yellow band, adding REMA 1000 to the top left chest and the circular logo of the supermarket on the sleeves.

Bahrain Victorious swapped the signature red and orange colours for a white jersey and teal accents. The same colour pattern will be used on the team’s Merida bikes. Movistar also switched from navy blue to a predominantly white kit known as ‘iceberg’.

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty has more subtle switch out, introducing neon yellow across the shoulders of their jerseys at the Tour.

Jumbo-Visma incorporates a night-time portrayal of a star-filled sky on its now-predominantly black jerseys, with a map of France emblazoned on the centre of the chest. Bora-Hansgrohe added the names of riders who contributed to the team’s history in its past 10 years, which are scattered across a new shade of green. Astana Qazaqstan will ride in a special-edition kit with a marble pattern of gold veins on a blue background which replicates minerals in precious stones.

Israel-Premier Tech also updates its look for the next three weeks promoting tourism in the team’s home country. The front of the jersey will show a map of the 1,000km Israel National Trail, a walking and bike trail, with the white, blue and orange colour bands representing geographic regions of the trail, from mountains to coastline to desert.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the teams presentation of the 2023 Tour de France.