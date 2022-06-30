Close up with the new Trek Madone: Mads Pedersen's Tour de France bike
By Benjamin Page Contributions from Peter Stuart published
We take a closer look at the Trek-Segafredo rider's steed as the eagerly anticipated Trek Madone 2023 is finally revealed in Copenhagen
Teased as the "ultimate race bike" in the build-up to its release, Trek finally unveiled the new Madone at the Tour de France with several new features.
The most striking aspect of the design is a new IsoFlow seat tube technology that replaces the previous model's IsoSpeed system. The seat tube splits and forks outward to join the seat stays, resulting in an almost diamond-shape hole below the seat which screams out for attention.
So we took a closer look at Trek-Segafredo rider Mads Pedersen's new bike to get to grips with the new upgrades.
The IsoFlow system not only adds compliance for a smoother ride, says Trek, but also brings gains in aerodynamics and weight-saving.
In fact Trek says the new Madone is 60 seconds per hour faster than the previous generation thanks to its new aero frame alongside a redesigned integrated handlebar and stem. The hoods on the handlebar are 3cm narrower than the drops which Trek says allows for an improved, more aero rider position.
The new Madone will come with Bontrager's Aeolus RSL 51 carbon tubeless-ready wheelset, but Pedersen's bike was fitted with deeper 62mm rims in Copenhagen.
It was also equipped with SRAM's Red eTap AXS 12-speed groupset.
|Frame
|Trek Madone SLR
|Groupset
|SRAM Red eTap AXS
|Brakes
|SRAM Red eTap AXS Hyd
|Wheelset
|Bontrager Aeolus RSL 62
|Tyres
|Pirelli P Zero Race clincher
|Inner tubes
|Pirelli TPU
|Handlebar
|Trek Madone integrated cockpit
|Stem
|Trek Madone integrated cockpit
|Chainset
|SRAM Red w/ Quarq power meter
|Power meter
|Quarq SRAM Red
|Pedals
|Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
|Saddle
|Bontrager Verse Pro
|Bottle cages
|Bontrager Bat Cage
|Bottles
|Elite Fly
|Bar tape
|Bontrager
|Computer
|Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
|Chainrings
|56/43
