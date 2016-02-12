Cyclingnews Quiz: How well do you know the Spring Classics?

Tom Boonen proudly shows off his first Paris-Roubaix cobble in 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Spring Classics are just around the corner and the world’s top one-day specialists are preparing for their big moments at Milan-San Remo, the cobbled events like Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and the Ardennes triple: Amstel Gold Race, Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege. How well do you know the Spring Classics? Test your knowledge with Cyclingnews’ quiz about the early season races.

Media type: Playbuzz

Media src: /immediatesports10/how-well-do-you-know-the-spring-classics

Media caption: