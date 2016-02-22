Belgian Week on Cyclingnews (Image credit: Immediate Media)

With the Classics season about to get underway this weekend at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, Cyclingnews has put together a collection of Belgium Classics related features to whet your appetite for the forthcoming month and more of racing.

During our Belgian Week we’ll take a closer look at the Hills of Flanders, have exclusive interviews with BMC rider Philippe Gilbert and Lotto-Soudal boss Marc Sergent, and we’ll preview the Classics season in the Cyclingnews Podcast. We also give Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere his biggest challenge yet as he picks just nine riders for his Classics dream team, plus much more.

Keep this page bookmarked as we'll keep it updated with all of our Belgian Week content, so you don't miss a thing. You can take a look at our 5 riders to watch for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in the video below or listen to the Cyclingnews Podcast Classics special. Not enough? You can always test your knowledge of the Classics in this quiz.

Belgian Week Features

