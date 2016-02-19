Cyclingnews quiz: Can you guess the podium icon?
Test your knowledge of race trophies
A race is nothing without its podium ceremony, and the best races create an identity around the awards given to the winners. The parade of women bearing flowers, plushies, and trophies has been the standard for decades. See if you can match the race to its podium hardware (or software as the case may be) in this week's installment of the Cyclingnews Quiz.
Related Articles
Media type: Playbuzz
Media src: /immediatesports10/can-you-guess-the-podium-icon
Media caption:
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy