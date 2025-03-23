Audentes fortuna iuvat - Fortune favours the brave at Milan-San Remo

Tadej Pogačar and Elisa Longo Borghini miss out on victory, but cycling is the big winner in Italy

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 22 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 1st Sanremo Women 2025 a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo UCIWWT on March 22 2025 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Longo Borghini animated the race with a late attack in the closing kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Latin proverb can be used in many ways to describe different moments of courage but it is especially fitting for this year's Milan-San Remo and revived Milan-San Remo Women.

There were many moments of bravery displayed on Saturday. Tadej Pogačar and Elisa Longo Borghini were amongst the bravest but received little fortune as they gave their all to try to win the Monument only to ultimately be defeated by their rivals and destiny. Lorena Wiebes and Mathieu van der Poel were the fortunate winners.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

