'We will come back next year for more' - Tadej Pogačar defiant after disappointing third place at Milan-San Remo

Tadej Pogačar promised to return to Milan-San Remo in 2026, to try to win again and perhaps make amends for another defeat at the hands of Mathieu van der Poel.

As expected, UAE Team Emirates-XRG blew-up Milan-San Remo on the Cipressa climb, as Tim Wellens set an infernal pace on the lower slopes. Jhonatan Narváez then dragged Pogačar up to the front to deliver one final leadout, before the World Champion danced away on the pedals at maximum power in his usual style.

He had hoped to go clear alone, but could not shake off an attentive Van der Poel and a tenacious Ganna.

"I tried to go alone on the Cipressa, but it would be really optimistic for it to work but I was also happy to go away with Mathieu and Filippo," Pogačar said.

"I then tried to attack them on the Poggio but I knew I needed to go early. Then in the sprint, we all started to sprint together at 300 metres.

The Slovenian's surges hurt everyone, but Van der Poel managed to hold his wheel, whilst Filippo Ganna fought his way back on time and time again all the way to the Via Roma.

Van der Poel then dominated the final sprint from the front, with Pogačar having little left for one final effort, as he finished in third place behind the Dutchman and Ganna.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We did everything possible, not just me. I can be really proud about how we rode today. Every year we do better and we showed more aggression and more willpower on the Cipressa. Today we did an amazing race, I tried to finish it off, but there were two guys faster than me…"

Pogačar had no criticism of Van der Poel, despite the Alpecin-Deceuninck leader sitting on his wheel for long spells.

"He didn't care if there was two or three of us in the final," Pogačar explained.

"For me it would be better just the two of us or even alone but he knew he could sit on my wheel and that I'd tried to attack, that was obvious."

He was sporting even in defeat, stating that "Mathieu was the fastest, so 'chapeau' to him. He was just so strong today and Pippo [Ganna] too, I have to be satisfied with third," he accepted.

Pogačar was left disappointed but not angry, that's not his style.

"I don't hate Milan-San Remo but one year it needs to go right," he said. "For sure we will come for more next year."

For now though, Pogačar will turn his to the cobbles of Belgium for a Monument rematch with Van der Poel at the Tour of Flanders in two weeks. There is also the possibility that we will see the Slovenian on the start line for Paris-Roubaix next month to complete the trilogy.

Cyclingnews understands that Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates-XRG will finally reveal their decision on Paris-Roubaix in the next few days.