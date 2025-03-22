'We will come back next year for more' - Tadej Pogačar defiant after disappointing third place at Milan-San Remo

By published

The World Champion vows to return to La Classicissima in 2026 after back-to-back podium finishes

Tadej Pogačar attacks Mathieu van der Poel on the Poggio at Milan-San Remo 2025
Pogačar attacked relentlessly on the Poggio, but was unable to drop eventual winner Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar promised to return to Milan-San Remo in 2026, to try to win again and perhaps make amends for another defeat at the hands of Mathieu van der Poel.

As expected, UAE Team Emirates-XRG blew-up Milan-San Remo on the Cipressa climb, as Tim Wellens set an infernal pace on the lower slopes. Jhonatan Narváez then dragged Pogačar up to the front to deliver one final leadout, before the World Champion danced away on the pedals at maximum power in his usual style. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

