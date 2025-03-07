Empower, influence, transform, inspire - Women at the forefront of the race to advance professional cycling

By
published

Cyclingnews highlight some of the standout performances of women in cycling on International Women's Day

Bonnie Tu, Marion Rousse and Amina Lanaya
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Twenty-five years ago, women in cycling was mainly confined to those competing in races, a few soigneurs, and the perfunctory podium girls. For sure, there would have been a few women involved in cycling management on the branding or team management side, but they were considered a rarity.   

Things have moved on in leaps and bounds since then, and there is now a sizeable peloton of women involved in the development of cycling, with some woman taking the lead in defining the future trends and direction in the sport.

Maria David

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
Unbound Gravel

'1,000 women is the baseline, not the goal' - Unbound Gravel and Lauf Gravel Worlds raise the bar in off-road cycling for women
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) during the team presentation prior to Strade Bianche Donne 2025

'I've trained hard for Strade Bianche' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot says mountain bikers aren't scared of racing on gravel at high speed
Unbound Gravel

'1,000 women is the baseline, not the goal' - Unbound Gravel and Lauf Gravel Worlds raise the bar in off-road cycling for women
See more latest
Most Popular
Unbound Gravel
'1,000 women is the baseline, not the goal' - Unbound Gravel and Lauf Gravel Worlds raise the bar in off-road cycling for women
An amateur cyclist alongside Tour de France Femmes winner Kasia Niewiadoma
Training, genetics, and ageism: How close could you get to Pogačar and Niewiadoma?
NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Veronica Ewers of the United States and Team EF EducationOatly competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
'I recognised how deep into a hole I put myself' – Veronica Ewers returns to racing after eating disorder recovery
The peloton tackles the gravel hills of the 2023 Strade Bianche – this year the roads should be dry, dusty, and fast
'The gravel is a lot looser than usual' – Riders prepare for a fast, dusty and furious Strade Bianche
Former Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere is one of the most successful, influential, and controversial figures of modern cycling history.
Who is Patrick Lefevere?
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race of the &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; one day cycling race (215km) from and to Siena, Italy, Saturday 02 March 2024. BELGA PHOTO BERT GOYVAERTS (Photo by BERT GOYVAERTS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
'I love the Classics, they're pure adrenaline' – Tadej Pogačar kicks off spring campaign aiming for Strade Bianche treble
Jasper Philipsen and Lotte Claes both tasted glory during Opening Weekend 2025
Six conclusions from Opening Weekend 2025 – fascinating big team weaknesses, a new women's balance of power and Alpecin-Deceuninck's great start
Opening weekend tech gallery
Opening Weekend tech gallery part 2: Unreleased bikes, brand new tyres, and aftermarket brake mods
Road mullet
Have we just seen the start of ‘road mullet’ wheelsets at Opening Weekend?
Tom Pidcock wheel
Why Tom Pidcock’s 'smart wheels' might actually catch on