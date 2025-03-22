'I think this is one of my best moments of form ever' - Mathieu van der Poel makes Milan-San Remo history in battle for the ages

The 2025 men's Milan-San Remo was a Classicissima for the ages, for the record books and especially for Mathieu van der Poel.

The Dutchman defeated Filippo Ganna and Tadej Pogačar after an incredible three-rider battle from the Cipressa to the Poggio and into the Via Roma finish.

Van der Poel is the first rider in 17 years to win a second Milan-San Remo as Alpecin-Deceuninck completed three-peat after van der Poel's 2023 victory and Jasper Philispen's sprint win in 2024.

The last hattrick was by the Molteni team when Michele Dancelli won in 1970 and then Eddy Merckx in 1971 and 1972. Van der Poel has now won seven Monument Classics, equalling his biggest Classics rival Pogačar but Merckx remains the Cannibal with 19.

Pogačar was aggressive and impressive as ever as he tried to win Milan-San Remo, setting a new record time of 9:00 for the Cipressa climb. Van der Poel admitted he needed to be at his very best to beat him.

"I think this is one of my best moments of form ever," he said in the post-race press conference after some time to let his emotions and success sink in.

"I trained more than ever this winter and realised I can manage the training load. I felt really good in Tirreno-Adriatico but knew that with a week of rest, I'd be at my best.

"It was pretty emotional after the finish because the race was so hard. It's difficult to believe I won another Monument. It keeps going for me and for the team. But it's not something we should take for granted.

"Yet another year with another Monument win is something to be proud of. To win three times in a row may never happen again. It's something to cherish."

Van der Poel explained to Cyclingnews before Milan-San Remo how his previous big major Classics victories have given him the inner peace and self-confidence needed to race with clarity and conviction, even against Pogačar.

"Tadej is everybody's rival, so if you can beat him, you're close to victory," van der Poel suggested.

"He's not only one of the best Classics riders but also one of the best Grand Tour riders. He's a generational talent for sure. I'm happy to race against him and if you beat him, it's special.

"I'm very happy and proud to win Milan-San Remo for a second time. Every Monument is special but this one is extra special for the way race developed."

Van der Poel was able to go with Pogačar when he attacked on the Cipressa and again on the Poggio. He even attacked him near the summit of the iconic climb, to try to hurt and test Pogačar.

"I really tried to go solo because you never know in a sprint like this after a hard race," he explained.

"He went all out a couple of times to dry me and so I tried to break him a bit too and counter-attack but he responded. Pogačar is not slow and Ganna is fast too. In races like Milan-San Remo, it's not about who is the fastest but who is the strongest."

"I think I surprised him by launching my sprint with 300 metres to go. People think I prefer a short sprint because it worked a couple of times, so nobody expected me to launch from a long way out. You need the legs to do that but it was an important factor in my victory."