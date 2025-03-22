'Next time they're not going to catch me' - Elisa Longo Borghini had only one Milan-San Remo regret

By published

'I'll be paid back for my efforts one day' Italian champion says after a historic day for women's racing

Elisa Longo Borghini solo attack in the final of Milan-San Remo Women 2025
Elisa Longo Borghini solo attack in the final of Milan-San Remo Women 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Team UAE ADQ) was emotional after the finish of Milan-San Remo Women. She was proud to have ridden the women's race on its return but was disappointed her late attack was caught in sight of the Via Roma finish line.  

"I should say that it’s only a bike race, but it’s an important bike race. It hurts to be caught at a hundred metres to go, but I played my cards. I was focused this morning. I wanted to race well and I wanted to win," Longo Borghini said.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

