'We executed it perfectly' - Lotte Kopecky key player in securing Lorena Wiebes' Milan-San Remo victory for SD Worx-Protime

'Almost every win is, most of the time, thanks to someone on our team' says double World Champion

Lotte Kopecky celebrates her teammate Lorena Wiebes winning Milan-San Remo Women 2025
Lotte Kopecky celebrates as Lorena Wiebes wins Milan-San Remo Women 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fans watching the revived women's race at Milan-San Remo will have seen Lotte Kopecky's exceptional display of teamwork that led to her SD Worx-Protime teammate Lorena Wiebes winning the Italian Monument in a reduced group sprint along the Via Roma in San Remo. 

"I think almost every win is, most of the time, thanks to someone on our team," Kopecky told the press at the finish line after she produced a massive effort to bring back late-race attacker Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) in the closing kilometres, so that Wiebes could have a chance to sprint for the victory.

