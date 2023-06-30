A custom paint job and unreleased tyres on Jonas Vingegaard's Tour de France Cervelo S5
A subtle custom paintjob for the reigning Tour de France champion
Our esteemed Tech Editor, Josh Croxton, has been touring the various team hotels, busses, and mechanic's trucks in Bilbao ahead of the start of the Tour de France. The latest in a series of pro bike galleries, which has already brought you the Mads Pederson's extremely bling Trek Madone and an as-yet-unreleased Factor O2 VAM, is an understated but clearly race-honed custom Cervelo S5 for reigning Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard of Team Jumbo-Visma.
Vingegaard himself claims he's under less pressure to win the Tour, not more this year, and perhaps the slightly ethereal "Ride Your Dreams" motif is scrawled on the top tube to encourage him to relax in high-stress moments, such as that which occurred on the cobbled stage 15 last year.
On the face of it, the Cervelo S5 is more or less as we've seen him riding in the classic warm-up races of the year, but the standard black paint has been bespeckled by airbrushed stars vaguely reminiscent of the paintwork churned out of the Colnago factory many moons ago.
Interestingly, despite spotting Vingegaard using a 1x setup at the Critérium du Dauphiné this year, his race bike for the Tour is at least beginning with a double chainset. Given the success Primoz Roglic enjoyed in the final time trial of the Giro d'Italia on a bike with a 1x gravel groupset, it may be something we see again if the circumstances are apt.
