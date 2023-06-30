Brand new Factor O2 VAM spied at the Tour de France

An ultralight machine for the high mountains that challenges the UCI weight limit
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Factor has used the Tour de France to launch a brand new bike in the shape of a new 02 VAM model. The 02 VAM is Factor's lightweight all-rounder and the bike looks to have received a fairly large overhaul.
Tech Editor Josh Croxton is on the ground in Bilbao ahead of the opening stage of the race and snapped the new bike before the racing begins and the overall contenders do battle. We have also covered the eye-catching paint job on Mads Pederson's Trek Madone ahead of the race.
The new bike belonged to Australian rider Simon Clarke who has ridden for team Israel-Premiertech since 2022. Although the team decided to not select Chris Froome for the race this year, Clarke and his teammates will be looking to race aggressively and target stage victories. Australian Clarke is around 175cm tall and his frame is a size 52cm model. It's almost certainly one of the lightest bikes in the race, tipping the scales at 6.92kg, just over the UCI minimum 6.8kg limit.
The biggest differences on the new 02 appear to be the slender tube profiles, with especially thin seatstays; Factor appears to have capitalised on the UCI's removal of the minimum tube cross-section rule here. There's also a D-shaped seat tube which transitions into an integrated seat post and dropped seat stays, which are the biggest change visually from the existing 02 VAM. The low profile Black Inc wheels from Factor's in house component brand are also unreleased, though we expect to see them in use during the race.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.