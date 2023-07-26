Jonas Vingegaard's bike: A custom yellow Cervelo S5 for the Tour champion

Jonas Vingegaard successfully defended his 2022 Tour de France title again this July. After three weeks of battle and one of the most exciting Tour de Frances in years he once again found himself standing victorious atop the winner's podium on the Champs-Élysée as the sun began to set on the 2023 tour.

Vingegaard hasn't put a foot wrong this year, the quiet and unassuming Dane's victories perhaps come and go with a little less fanfare than some of his rival's more explosive wins, but 2023 has witnessed a scintillating run of form and victories for the 26-year-old.

Stage wins and an overall victory at Gran Camiño in February opened Vingegaards account for the year. He then followed this up with a third place to Tadej Pogacar and David Gaudu at Paris Nice, before winning ways were quickly resumed with another overall stage race title at Itzulia Basque Country as well as a solo victory on the final day.

Another overall World Tour victory came before the Tour when Vingegaard claimed the overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné by over two minutes from Adam Yates. All of the new tech being rolled out for the race also prompted us to create a mega-tech gallery.

We haven't covered as many of Vingegaards machines as some other riders so far, but we have little doubt that there will be plenty of other custom and winners bikes added to this list in the coming years.

What is Jonas Vingegaards bike for 2023?

Vingegaard and the other riders on Team Jumbo Visma ride Cervelo bikes and have a few models to choose from on the road. Cervelo offers the Cervelo S5, R5, P5, and Caledonia models for riders to use. The P5 is the brand's time trial bike, and the Caledonia is a model that is seen mainly at the early season classics.

Vingegaard has ridden the Tour and other stage races this year riding the R5 and S5 models. The R5 is the brand's lighter-weight climbing bike, which the Dane rode a lot in the high mountains. The S5 is a more aero-focused bike which focuses on speed for flatter terrain, it also features an eye-catching integrated bar and stem.

Vingegaard arrived at the tour with a custom-painted S5 which featured some personalised graphics and star constellations. He then was provided with a custom yellow S5 for the final stage of the Tour when victory was assured.

What size is Jonas Vingegaards bike

As far as we know (we haven't asked him personally) Jonas Vingegaard weighs roughly 60kg and is about 175cm tall which puts him in the prime Grand Tour winner dimensions category. We believe the Tour winner rides a size 54cm machine.

The integrated Cervelo S5 stem actually has a positive rise, but there aren't many spacers under the stem for the Dane, and we assume overall it's a fairly aggressive position given the short head tube.

He rides 172.5mm cranks, Wahoo Speedplay pedals and chooses not to run his Sram brake levers turned in as is the aero-focused trend currently.

Jonas Vingegaards Cervelo S5: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Frame Cervelo S5/R5 - 54cm Groupset Sram Red AXS Brakes Sram Red AXS Wheelset Reserve carbon Tyres Vittoria Corsa Pro Cockpit Cervelo V stem and handlebar Chainset Sram Red AXS Power meter Sram Red AXS Pedals Speedplay Saddle Fizik Vento Argo 00 Bottle cages Tacx Ciro Bar tape Fizik Vento Computer Mount Custom

For the 21st stage of the Tour Vingegaard rode a custom yellow Cervelo S5, as is usually the case for the overall Tour winner.

We got hold of studio shots and pictures of the actual bike Vingegaard rode into Paris and there are some differences to be spotted between the two. The studio bike has custom yellow Reserve wheel decals, a nitride gold Sram chain and cassette and even yellow Sram brake lever logos.

For the stage itself, the S5 Vingegaard rode had a regular silver (but still very top-end) Sram Red chain and cassette, black handlebar tape and a drive-side yellow Sram logo on the chainset. He also used a 1x chainset for the last stage, which is predominantly flat. Although no stages were won on 1x chainsets the technology is seeping into road stages more and more as we discuss in our piece on the tech trends from the Tour.

This is the studio shot of the yellow S5 complete with fancy gold Sram cassette and chain (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma / Bram Berkien)

A close up of the down tube cutout and shaping, we think the tan walls of the tyres look good against the black and yellow (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma / Bram Berkien)

Reaching Paris in yellow means you've etched your name into immortality, even more so if it's a second year in a row (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma / Bram Berkien)

Yellow Reserve stickers on the wheels cover the original logos; much easier than getting the wheels repainted just for one stage (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma / Bram Berkien)

The S5 has a seriously narrow headtube for better aerodynamics, along with the wild bar and stem combo (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma / Bram Berkien)

The bike Vingegaard rode in real life had a 1x aero Sram chainset and chainring with a yellow Sram logo, medium depth wheels even for the flat stage, these seem to have been Vingegaards preference during the tour (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma / Bram Berkien)

Win the tour, and you're getting a few custom bits with your name on... or a whole bike (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma / Bram Berkien)

History

Vingegaard turned professional in 2019 with Team Jumbo Visma and has been riding for the team ever since. In that time claiming two Tour de France titles for your employers isn't a bad record.

The team have been through one bike supplier change during this time, switching from Bianchi bikes to Cervelo for 2021. Prior to that, the team raced on the top-end Bianchi Oltre XR4 bike, which at the time was a rim brake model.

The team have had Cervelo S5 and R5 bikes to choose from over the last few seasons, but had to acclimatize to a host of new equipment when they switched from Shimano to Sram equipment. Several other sponsors came on board such as Nimbl shoes and reserve wheels.

Swipe to scroll horizontally At a glance Year Team Main bike 2023 Team Jumbo–Visma Cervelo S5, R5, P5, Caledonia 2022 Team Jumbo–Visma Cervelo S5, R5, P5, Caledonia 2021 Team Jumbo–Visma Cervelo S5, R5, P5, Caledonia 2020 Team Jumbo–Visma Bianchi Oltre XR4 2019 Team Jumbo–Visma Bianchi Oltre XR4

Jonas Vingegaards 2023 Tour de France Cervelo S5

Vingegaard arrived in France just before his dominating ride unfolded with a custom painted Cervelo S5 bike to ride. This black and yellow bike had a 'night sky' theme, with star constellations across the paintwork, a map of France on the top tube as well as the message 'ride your dreams'. A few motivational touches from the folks at Cervelo that certainly seemed to inspire the Dane.

One standout tech feature of the bike to our eyes was the Vittoria tyres. The Corsa Speed tyres from Vittoria are mostly tubular tyres, and while they are available in a tubeless-ready format they only come in 23c or 25c. Vingegaard's tubeless tyre ) but is a 28mm model, so we think it's either a new width of the currently available model or just a yet to be released new tyre version.

From the front, the S5 is clearly designed with aerodynamics in mind. The twin stem is something we've all got used to now, but it's still unusual in the context of the best road bikes on the market. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

As ever, the wheels will be stage-specific, but given the rolling nature of the opening few days a deeper set of wheels are fitted than will likely be used in the mountains. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The rear wheel meshes with the frame about as seamlessly as is possible thanks to a generous cutout in the seat post. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The currently available Corsa Speed tyres from Vittoria are primarily tubular tyres, and while they are available in a tubeless-ready format they only come in 23c or 25c. This is definitely a tubeless tyre (check the valve) but is a 28c unit, so it's either a new width of the currently available model or a new version of the tyre completely. Given the new Corsa Pro had an identical tread to the outgoing model it may well be the latter. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

As per basically all of the best aero road bikes , the seat post is held in place with a wedge, rather than a classic clamp, thanks to the deep profile of the post itself. Oddly though there's no tape to cover the bolt; an aero trick missed, perhaps? (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Atop the deep seat post sits a Vento Argo OO saddle from Fizik, and atop that sits a Jonas Vingegaard from Denmark. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Unlike the seat clamp, the bar-stem bolts are taped up to smooth the airflow. While a slammed position is great, Vingegaard uses a 5mm spacer to get his optimum fit. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

When all the blood in your body is in your legs and not your brain it's easy to forget where you are, so a map of France on the top tube should help the defending champion avoid any confusion. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

As custom paint jobs go this is a very subtle nod. We don't know the deeper meaning behind it (besides Vingegaard clearly being a big star?), but it's the opposite end of the spectrum to Mads Pederson's bike. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It's giving 'Live Laugh Love', but if that's what it takes to lift up your star rider when he needs a boost then that's no bad thing. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The gouge on the rim makes us suspect these new tyres may be a little tricky to fit. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The night sky motif does extend to the yellow, hinged fork too, though it's a little harder to spot due to the lower contrast. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Vingegaard's mount for his cycling computer looks to be injection moulded, rather than 3D printed. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

However it's constructed, it's clearly a minimal unit designed to keep the overall weight down. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Its length is clearly calculated so that his Garmin sits as close as possible to the bars, so as to keep the airflow clean. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The black-on-black Sharpie notation is most likely the date the tyres were last filled with sealant. A 63mm deep rim is about as deep as we see outside of time trials too. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Vingegaard uses 172.5mm SRAM Red cranks. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Here's a better look at how close the rear wheel meshes with the frame; barely enough room for a cigarette paper. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

A 52mm deep rim at the front, shallower than the rear as it's more susceptible to being thrown offline by a strong gust of wind. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The name stickers on the bikes aren't just for show, they're key for the mechanics and sports directors to make sure the setups are correct for each rider, and which bike to grab off the car roof in the event of a mid-stage bike swap. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Aero Wahoo Speedplay pedals are a real performance detail. The underside of the pedal is dimpled like a golf ball to smooth airflow under the shoe. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)