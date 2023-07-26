Jonas Vingegaard's bike: A custom yellow Cervelo S5 for the Tour champion
The Dane rode two custom-painted Cervelos during the Tour
Jonas Vingegaard successfully defended his 2022 Tour de France title again this July. After three weeks of battle and one of the most exciting Tour de Frances in years he once again found himself standing victorious atop the winner's podium on the Champs-Élysée as the sun began to set on the 2023 tour.
Vingegaard hasn't put a foot wrong this year, the quiet and unassuming Dane's victories perhaps come and go with a little less fanfare than some of his rival's more explosive wins, but 2023 has witnessed a scintillating run of form and victories for the 26-year-old.
Stage wins and an overall victory at Gran Camiño in February opened Vingegaards account for the year. He then followed this up with a third place to Tadej Pogacar and David Gaudu at Paris Nice, before winning ways were quickly resumed with another overall stage race title at Itzulia Basque Country as well as a solo victory on the final day.
Another overall World Tour victory came before the Tour when Vingegaard claimed the overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné by over two minutes from Adam Yates. All of the new tech being rolled out for the race also prompted us to create a mega-tech gallery.
We haven't covered as many of Vingegaards machines as some other riders so far, but we have little doubt that there will be plenty of other custom and winners bikes added to this list in the coming years.
What is Jonas Vingegaards bike for 2023?
Vingegaard and the other riders on Team Jumbo Visma ride Cervelo bikes and have a few models to choose from on the road. Cervelo offers the Cervelo S5, R5, P5, and Caledonia models for riders to use. The P5 is the brand's time trial bike, and the Caledonia is a model that is seen mainly at the early season classics.
Vingegaard has ridden the Tour and other stage races this year riding the R5 and S5 models. The R5 is the brand's lighter-weight climbing bike, which the Dane rode a lot in the high mountains. The S5 is a more aero-focused bike which focuses on speed for flatter terrain, it also features an eye-catching integrated bar and stem.
Vingegaard arrived at the tour with a custom-painted S5 which featured some personalised graphics and star constellations. He then was provided with a custom yellow S5 for the final stage of the Tour when victory was assured.
What size is Jonas Vingegaards bike
As far as we know (we haven't asked him personally) Jonas Vingegaard weighs roughly 60kg and is about 175cm tall which puts him in the prime Grand Tour winner dimensions category. We believe the Tour winner rides a size 54cm machine.
The integrated Cervelo S5 stem actually has a positive rise, but there aren't many spacers under the stem for the Dane, and we assume overall it's a fairly aggressive position given the short head tube.
He rides 172.5mm cranks, Wahoo Speedplay pedals and chooses not to run his Sram brake levers turned in as is the aero-focused trend currently.
Jonas Vingegaards Cervelo S5: Specifications
|Frame
|Cervelo S5/R5 - 54cm
|Groupset
|Sram Red AXS
|Brakes
|Sram Red AXS
|Wheelset
|Reserve carbon
|Tyres
|Vittoria Corsa Pro
|Cockpit
|Cervelo V stem and handlebar
|Chainset
|Sram Red AXS
|Power meter
|Sram Red AXS
|Pedals
|Speedplay
|Saddle
|Fizik Vento Argo 00
|Bottle cages
|Tacx Ciro
|Bar tape
|Fizik Vento
|Computer Mount
|Custom
For the 21st stage of the Tour Vingegaard rode a custom yellow Cervelo S5, as is usually the case for the overall Tour winner.
We got hold of studio shots and pictures of the actual bike Vingegaard rode into Paris and there are some differences to be spotted between the two. The studio bike has custom yellow Reserve wheel decals, a nitride gold Sram chain and cassette and even yellow Sram brake lever logos.
For the stage itself, the S5 Vingegaard rode had a regular silver (but still very top-end) Sram Red chain and cassette, black handlebar tape and a drive-side yellow Sram logo on the chainset. He also used a 1x chainset for the last stage, which is predominantly flat. Although no stages were won on 1x chainsets the technology is seeping into road stages more and more as we discuss in our piece on the tech trends from the Tour.
History
Vingegaard turned professional in 2019 with Team Jumbo Visma and has been riding for the team ever since. In that time claiming two Tour de France titles for your employers isn't a bad record.
The team have been through one bike supplier change during this time, switching from Bianchi bikes to Cervelo for 2021. Prior to that, the team raced on the top-end Bianchi Oltre XR4 bike, which at the time was a rim brake model.
The team have had Cervelo S5 and R5 bikes to choose from over the last few seasons, but had to acclimatize to a host of new equipment when they switched from Shimano to Sram equipment. Several other sponsors came on board such as Nimbl shoes and reserve wheels.
|Year
|Team
|Main bike
|2023
|Team Jumbo–Visma
|Cervelo S5, R5, P5, Caledonia
|2022
|Team Jumbo–Visma
|Cervelo S5, R5, P5, Caledonia
|2021
|Team Jumbo–Visma
|Cervelo S5, R5, P5, Caledonia
|2020
|Team Jumbo–Visma
|Bianchi Oltre XR4
|2019
|Team Jumbo–Visma
|Bianchi Oltre XR4
Jonas Vingegaards 2023 Tour de France Cervelo S5
Vingegaard arrived in France just before his dominating ride unfolded with a custom painted Cervelo S5 bike to ride. This black and yellow bike had a 'night sky' theme, with star constellations across the paintwork, a map of France on the top tube as well as the message 'ride your dreams'. A few motivational touches from the folks at Cervelo that certainly seemed to inspire the Dane.
One standout tech feature of the bike to our eyes was the Vittoria tyres. The Corsa Speed tyres from Vittoria are mostly tubular tyres, and while they are available in a tubeless-ready format they only come in 23c or 25c. Vingegaard's tubeless tyre ) but is a 28mm model, so we think it's either a new width of the currently available model or just a yet to be released new tyre version.
