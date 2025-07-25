Specialized S-Works Turbo TLR Review: Wide, grippy, and fast-feeling tyres

A lightweight, fast-feeling, super grippy tyre is complemented by a very good value price tag, making these a very attractive race tyre.

Specialized S-Works Turbo TLR
Cyclingnews Verdict

Although somewhat limited on sizes available, 28 and 30mm are the most effective road race widths with modern race wheels to balance rolling resistance, weight, and aerodynamics. When it comes to performance itself, these tyres are mightily impressive across the board, rivalling the best. They do this at a price point that undercuts almost all of the competition, making them a great value offering.

Pros

  • +

    For the performance, these tyres are very good value

  • +

    Weight is competitive and lighter than claimed

  • +

    Roll along nicely and feel relatively cushy

  • +

    Grip in the dry has been superb

Cons

  • -

    Size range is limited, although the sizes are what will most commonly be used for road racing

  • -

    Tight to fit on wider internal width rims (25mm)

Specialized S-Works Turbo Tyres

Price: £60 / €70.99 / $83.37

Weight: 261g measured (265g claimed)

Widths: 28c, 30c

Measured: 30.55mm on 25mm internal rim

Tubeless: Yes

Hookless: Yes

Specialized S-Works Turbo TLR
Attributes

Notes

Rating

Design and aesthetics

A tan wall and black walled option aid versatility and matching with bike, but 28 and 30c offerings only is limited. However, these are the sizes best used on modern race bike wheels for optimising weight, rolling resistance, and aerodynamics. Sometimes too much choice can impact performance.

8/10

Performance

We don’t have rolling resistance for these tyres, but other Specialized tyres performed well in our lab testing. If performance is as claimed against previous models, and real world perceptions are to be believed, then these are a fast pair of tyres. Cornering grip has also been up there with some of the best, but the GP5000 S TR still take the crown there across wet and dry.

9/10

Tubeless setup

Tight to get onto a 25mm internal width pair of wheels, but that is not uncommon. Once fitted and sealant injected, the tyres seated and held pressure with just a track pump. Some small pressure loss over the first two days after fitting, but minimal.

9/10

Weight

Coming in at a measured width of 30+mm and weighing just under the already light claimed 265g, these are an impressively lightweight race tyre and that translates to accelerations on steeper inclines.

10/10

Value

At £60, these are well below the average asking price for a race day performance tyre and undercut the majority of the market. I would say these are the best value race tyre available right now.

10/10

Overall

92

Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

