'The Kärcher OC3 pressure washer is so useful that I can’t imagine life without it' – It's also at a best-ever price with 34% off at Amazon

The best pressure washers can make easy work of cleaning your bike, but if you're away from home, they are pretty much redundant if there's no access to power and, of course, water. Meaning filthy bike meets clean car or van.

High-pressure, mains-powered washers can also strip paint and blast water past critical seals and bearings – potentially wrecking your bike and tanking its resale value when it's time for an upgrade – we are always thinking of an upgrade, right?

I recently discovered the Kärcher OC3 pressure washer, which ticks all the boxes for convenience; it's low pressure, superbly portable, and battery-operated, meaning you can use it anywhere.

It's also at a best-ever price as the Kärcher OC3 pressure washer is discounted to £92.99 on Amazon, a massive 32% off its usual £139.99.

In our Kärcher OC3 pressure washer review, it received a glowing 4.5-star rating with Will Jones saying, "it's so useful I now can’t imagine life without it".

I have to agree with Will; I own the foldable version, which keeps my car interior spotless by blasting crud off my gravel bike right after a ride. It doesn't replace a deep clean, but the 15 minutes of run time and 4-litre water tank (8-litres on the foldable) are more than enough for a quick once-over.

Both models produce the same low-pressure output of 5 bar (72 psi), which is more than enough for bike-related cleaning. The original OC3 is cheaper, but the OC3 Foldable is the newer model, and it has a few key upgrades that, in my opinion, make it better. It has a larger capacity tank and USB-C charging, meaning you can charge it off a power bank or car charger.

It's also collapsible, meaning it takes up even less space for those on the go. Battery run time is the same on both, and the OC3 Foldable can draw water directly from external sources.

Saying that, I use it more at home than my Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer, as it's just easier to fill and carry. It comes highly recommended for anyone seeking that convenient, quick bike clean.

Save £40.99 Kärcher OC3 Foldable Pressure Washer: was £139.99 now £99 at Amazon Save 29% I love the Kärcher OC3 Foldable Pressure Washer, its suberbly portable, has a larger tank and better charging functionality than its older sibling. You can also draw water from anywhere without additional accessories (the original needs this). It costs more than its sibling, but with £40 off, if you want the additional features, I think it's a price worth paying.

These Kärcher deals apply to UK shoppers only, and I've not found any OC3 models on sale at Amazon.

The Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer Starter bundle is also a recommended bike-friendly cleaner (although it's not particularly mobile); it's still a great option. The Starter Bundle is discounted to $374.10 on Amazon, in a limited-time deal.

Below are the best Kärcher deals from other retailers, relevant to your location and currency.