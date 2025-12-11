Quiz! Can you name the top-25 riders in each of this year's UCI rankings?

Do you think you can correctly name the best male and female road riders of 2025?

ACQUI TERME, ITALY - OCTOBER 09: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 109th Gran Piemonte 2025 a 179km one day race from Dogliani to Acqui Terme on October 09, 2025 in Acqui Terme, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're back with another cycling quiz!

It's that time of year in the cycling world when we look back and remember the highs, lows, thrills, and unfortunate spills, of the last 12 months. This quiz is a positive one though, it's about the top-performing road riders of the year after all.

