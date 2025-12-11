Quiz! Can you name the top-25 riders in each of this year's UCI rankings?

We're back with another cycling quiz!

It's that time of year in the cycling world when we look back and remember the highs, lows, thrills, and unfortunate spills, of the last 12 months. This quiz is a positive one though, it's about the top-performing road riders of the year after all.

Some teams and riders rack up UCI ranking points without even realising, such is their racing success, while other squads base their entire calendar around maximising points output in a bid to protect or gain a WorldTour licence.

This quiz is about the top performing individuals though, in both the men's and women's peloton, specifically the top-25 riders from each of the UCI's rankings.

How many of the men's and women's top-25 UCI-ranked riders can you name? We're giving you a 15-minute time limit to correctly name as many of the riders as possible, with the help of their team, nationality, age and points tally.

If that isn't enough though, there's also the option to get extra hints by logging into your account or signing up via the top right corner of the page.

For more quizzes, head over to our cycling quiz hub to test your trivia knowledge. Best of luck!

