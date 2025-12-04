Cube issues "immediate and without exception" stop-ride and recall notice on road bike model
Cube promises to replace all recalled forks free of charge, as 2025-26 models are affected
Cube Bikes has issued a product safety recall this week for its Agree C:62 road race model. The recall affects all models in every frame size from the 2025 model year, as well as 2026 model-year bikes sold prior to November 30, 2025.
The recall is due to a risk of carbon forks on Agree C:62 models cracking or failing above the brake mount.
Cube says it analysed a small amount of reported cases of cracks forming above bike's front fork brake mounts, and found that a change of resin material may lead to isolated forks having insufficient resin content in this area.
As a result, the brand explains that in the event of high braking force, the outermost carbon layers could delaminate, causing cracks and significantly weakening the fork structure, or leading to a complete failure of the left fork blade (the side of the brake mount)
For safety reasons, Cube says every fork covered by this issue must be checked, and if necessary, replaced.
The brand has provided a link to a Frame Check tool to do this.
What to do and how to check your bike
If you think your bike may be affected by this issue, Cube advises stopping using it immediately and without exception.
Owners will need to check their bike's frame or 'WOW' number to confirm whether it is affected. This can be found on the bottom bracket (most likely the underside of the shell), on a silver sticker on the left chainstay, or under the top or down tube.
If the Frame Check tool confirms your bike is affected, contact your local Cube dealer, who will check the fork's serial number, which is located internally on the steerer tube.
Cube advises against checking this at home due to the need to remove the headset to access the fork steerer.
Once confirmed, your Cube dealer will handle all aspects of fork replacement, free of charge for you. The first replacements are expected mid-January 2026 and will match the bike's original paint scheme.
