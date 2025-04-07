'I was really sick for three days' – Pre-race illness not an excuse for Mathieu van der Poel in defeat to Pogačar at Tour of Flanders

'I'm certainly not going to use that as an excuse, it was clear that Tadej was the strongest' says Dutchman

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06: (L-R) Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 06, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceunick) made no excuses after losing the Tour of Flanders to "clearly stronger" Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), despite crashing at high speed during the race and his revealing that illness had affected his trainiing. 

The Dutchman appeared to be ill as he spoke after winning the E3 Saxo Classic, but played down what he thought then was "just a blocked nose." 

