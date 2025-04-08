'Paris-Roubaix suits Wout the best' - Visma-Lease a Bike confident about Van Aert's chances in the Hell of the North

Rising form should combine with more favourable terrain, says team performance manger

2025 Tour of Flanders: Wout van Aert on a cobbled climb
2025 Tour of Flanders: Wout van Aert on a cobbled climb (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a hugely encouraging Tour of Flanders performance, Visma-Lease a Bike are feeling upbeat and optimistic about Wout van Aert's chances at Paris-Roubaix next Sunday.

The Belgian finished fourth in the Tour of Flanders after an aggressive race and strong team performance. He attacked on the final ascent of the Old Kwaremont ahead of race winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and was able to stay the chase group behind the Slovenian, with only Mads Pedersen and Mathieu van der Poel stopping him finishing on the podium. 

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

