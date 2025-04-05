Tour of Flanders organiser urges fans to show respect after spitting incident and past misconduct

Flanders Classics, the organiser of the Tour of Flanders, is deploying more than 130 stewards along the race route to help manage the massive crowds and prevent unruly behaviour that reared its ugly head last year.

In 2024, during his solo victory, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was doused with beer as he climbed the Oude Kwaremont — a repeat of a similar incident at the 2023 Hulst cyclocross race.

The abuse directed at Van der Poel hasn’t been isolated to those events. Just last week, a spectator was caught on camera spitting at the Dutch rider during his solo attack en route to victory at the E3 Saxo Classic. The incident led to police in Ronse, Belgium, to open an investigation.

A major appeal of pro cycling is the accessibility to fans, especially in Belgium where the sport is deeply woven into national culture. But that same accessibility can sometimes open the door to behaviour that crosses the line.

"The safety of riders, employees and fans is always our absolute priority," Flanders Classics told NU.nl.

"We work closely with local authorities and security services. With all the parties involved, there is constant monitoring of the course and the fan zones. As an organization, we ourselves deploy more than 130 stewards who keep an eye on things spread across the course and intervene or inform the police where necessary.”

The iconic Kwaremont climb is packed with spectators, with food and beverages (including beer) available for purchase, as fans wait to cheer on the men four times, and the women once on the 2.2km cobbled ascent.

In addition to the Kwaremont, the organisers have highlighted four other fan zones: Koppenberg, Paterberg, Kruisberg and Oudenaarde, where huge crowds are expected.

According to NU.nl, an estimated one million people have lined the course in the past years, complicating the effort of ensuring rider safety at the biggest Belgian race of the year.

"This year, there will again be a strong focus on crowd control and crowd management," Flanders Classics said. "If safety during the race can no longer be guaranteed, this could lead to the closure of certain zones.”

