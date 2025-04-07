Tadej Pogačar sweeps up Strava records and makes Monument history with Tour of Flanders victory

By published

Slovenian races at new record speed of 44.981 kph and Oude Kwaremont time of 2:49

Tadej Pogačar celebrates his Tour of Flanders victory
Tadej Pogačar celebrates his Tour of Flanders victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar made history as he won the Tour of Flanders in the world champion's rainbow jersey, setting a number of Strava records on the key climbs where he blew the race apart, racing at a new highest average speed for the 269km race and climbing higher on the list of all-time Monument Classics winners.  

Pogačar broke several Strava Paris-Roubaix records last week during a reconnaissance ride, and his hunt continued at the Tour of Flanders, filling his KOM list with full and partial sectors of the Flemish climbs.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

