Michael Matthews relegated from third place at Tour of Flanders for dangerous sprinting
Nils Politt moves up from fourth to third place, Matthews relegated to 11th place
Race officials relegated Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) from third place for deviating from his line during the chase-group sprint for second place behind solo winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.
"Unfortunately, Michael Matthews has been relegated and misses out on a podium as a result," Jayco AlUla confirmed in a social media post following the race.
The chase group, which crossed the line 1:02 behind Van der Poel, caught Alberto Bettiol (EF Education–EasyPost) and Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) on the finishing straight away and then sprinted for the minor podium places. Luca Mozzato (Arkéa - B&B Hotels) sprinted to second place, and Matthews took third.
However, upon review of the sprint, officials later relegated Matthews to dangerous sprinting. He allegedly deviated from his line early in the sprint, moving from the far left side of the road to the far right side, which prevented Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates) from passing him.
The relegation meant that fourth-place finisher Pollit moved onto the podium.
"A heartbreaking end to an amazing ride," Jayco AlUla wrote on social media.
Mozzato commented on the race officials' decision to relegate Matthews, stating, "To me, it didn't look that bad."
"In my opinion, it was the sprint, and I didn't know he was disqualified [relegated]," Mozzato said. "Sometimes, you change the direction, but I didn't get the feeling that it was that bad."
More to follow...
