Michael Matthews relegated from third place at Tour of Flanders for dangerous sprinting

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Nils Politt moves up from fourth to third place, Matthews relegated to 11th place

Michael Matthews and Luca Mozzato sprint at finish line during Tour of Flanders
Michael Matthews and Luca Mozzato sprint at finish line during Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Race officials relegated Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) from third place for deviating from his line during the chase-group sprint for second place behind solo winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, Michael Matthews has been relegated and misses out on a podium as a result," Jayco AlUla confirmed in a social media post following the race.

Kirsten Frattini