Health, happiness, and how to beat Tadej Pogačar - Thor Hushovd on the Uno-X team mentality

Uno-X's general manager talks rider weight, national team identity, and why altitude camps don't work if you're miserable

Uno-X Mobility manager Thor Hushovd (Image credit: Ridley)

There’s something different about Uno-X Mobility. I can’t put my finger on it beyond the fact that there’s a distinctly different vibe about the team, but the riders all seem happy, excited, and healthy.

Normally I spend my days in the tech team analysing bikes and equipment, where things are slightly more black and white, but on a recent trip to Belgium to test the new Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 I had the opportunity to sit down with Thor Hushovd, former world champion and now general manager of Uno-X, and dig into the soft intangibles of professional cycling, including why altitude camps don’t work if you’re miserable. 

