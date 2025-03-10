‘Kicked about in a different way’ – Niewiadoma endures another form of Strade Bianche heartbreak after crash

By
published

Tour de France Femmes champion taken to hospital after race-ending second crash but escapes without any broken bones

NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad earlier in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche is one of those races where Kasia Niewiadoma has had to become accustomed to the bittersweet feeling of repeatedly being on the brink of a long-sought after result, but this year the Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider had to endure an altogether different type of disappointment: a race-ending crash. 

After her first fall, Niewiadoma managed to get back on and continue but the second, which occurred with just over 50 kilometres to go in the 136km event, was a different matter. Niewiadoma came down on a sweeping descent, coming down on the left of the road near the barrier. Her teammates rushed to try and detangle her from a bike which had landed on top of her and also another but it soon became clear her race was done. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

