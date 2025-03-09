'It's a big positive step forward' - Tom Pidcock fatigued but proud after Strade Bianche battle with Tadej Pogačar

24 hours after bravely battling with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at Strade Bianche, Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) was still tired after his huge effort, but his morale was high as he attended the big-rider Tirreno-Adriatico press conference.

Pidcock sat at the Italian race's top table, alongside Monday's time trial favourite Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), sprinter Jonathan Milan (LIdl-Trek), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and GC favourites Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

They all had fresh legs and big ambitions, but Pidcock still needed time to recover and ease the lactic acid in his body. But he will try to use his form to fight for stage victories and a good general classification.

"I'm feeling pretty tired, to be honest," Pidcock told Eurosport and Cyclingnews. "Strade Bianche was a big, big day."

Pidcock was distanced by Pogačar with 18km to race on the final gravel sectors of Strade Bianche but was praised for his courage and ability to stick with the Slovenian.

He was right to have few regrets.

"With hindsight, I probably would have done a bit less work with Tadej, but then maybe we wouldn't have stayed away," he pondered.

"I was kind of riding a little bit in the unknown. I was way above where I'd raced before. I was kind of being a little bit cagey but also trying to fully focus on trying to win. But I have no regrets.

"I see it's a big positive step forward. I can be proud of how I raced. I took it to Tadej, which not many people consider they did."

Pidcock has focused on training for the Classics since his winter move from Ineos Grenadiers to Q36.5 Pro Cycling. He has spent little time on his Scott time trial bike and so will probably lose time to GC rivals Ayuso, Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) and Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) in Monday's opening flat 11.5km individual time trial, but he sees opportunities later in the week when he can use the form he showed at Strade Bianche.

"I think GC is possible. I can go for the GC and stages at the same time," Pidcock said.

"I think a lot of stages will be controlled, so the peloton can contest the finishes. I'm riding a lot of momentum, and I want to try and continue that."