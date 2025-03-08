Strade Bianche Men LIVE - Pogačar aiming to become race’s joint-record winner

By
last updated

The 19th edition of WorldTour race features 81.7km of gravel across 16 sectors and traditional Piazza del Campo finish

Elevation profile for 2025 Strade Bianche

Elevation profile for 2025 Strade Bianche (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Strade Bianche 2025 route

Strade Bianche 2025 - Analysing the contenders

Strade Bianche 2025 - Everything you need to know

SIENA ITALY MARCH 08 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025 Mens Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWT on March 08 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nearer to Siena, the women’s race is coming to a thrilling conclusion. Read all about it here.

LUCIGNANO D’ASSO

140KM TO GO

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team's British rider Tom Pidcock looks on before the 19th one-day classic 'Strade Bianche' (White Roads) cycling race between Siena and Siena, Tuscany, on March 8, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SIENA ITALY MARCH 08 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team EmiratesXRG C competes during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025 Mens Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWT on March 08 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The leaders have crested Montalcino, and the peloton are about to follow. Not long now until the next gravel sector, Lucignano d’Asso, after which they come thick and fast.

The big question we’re all wondering as we get deeper and deeper into the race - when will Tadej Pogačar attack? Having gone from 50km for this 2022 win, and 80km last year, will he try to outdo himself this year with a more from even further out?

150KM TO GO

Bad news to report - David Gaudu has abanoned the race after going down in a crash. That's unfortunate given the strong start to the season he's made, and his participation in Tirreno-Adriatico is now in doubt. 

It’s not just the weather today that shapes what the roads are like, but previous days’ conditions. One rider taking part, Quinn Simmons, observed how a week of warm weather has made the gravel looser than usual.

MONTALCINO

SIENA ITALY MARCH 08 A general view of the peloton competing during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025 Mens Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWT on March 08 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

160KM TO GO

There have been a few crashes in the peloton, though we’re on the tarmac rather than the gravel. Diego Ulissi, Davide De Pretto, Natnael Tesfatsion and Alexy Faure Prost have all gone down.

The break's all back together now, as the three dropped riders return. The race has calmed down enough for them to make it back up.

And now it's down to 7, as Philipsen has a puncture. That's some back luck for the 18-year-old, but an occupational hazard at this race.

The lead group has already broken up a little, with Petilli and Foldager both dropped and 30 seconds adrift. 

170KM TO GO

Despite the extreme difficulty and huge time gaps last year, the organisers have for 2025 taken the steps of making Strade Bianche even harder. There has never been an edition with more than the 81.7km sectors of gravel that this year’s presents, and they’ve added a new, especially hard 9.5km Seravalle sector. 

LA PIANA

SIENA ITALY MARCH 08 A general view of the peloton competing during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025 Mens Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWT on March 08 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

180KM TO GO

SIENA ITALY MARCH 08 A general view of the peloton competing during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025 Mens Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWT on March 08 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

RADI

Further up the road, the women’s peloton is already at the business end of the race. You can follow all of the action here.

SIENA ITALY MARCH 08 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team EmiratesXRG competes during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025 Mens Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWT on March 08 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

190KM TO GO

Perhaps the most interesting name in the break is Albert Withen Philipsen. At the age of just 18, the Dane is the youngest man in the race, and huge things are expected of him in the future.  In fact, given the way riders become competitive at younger and younger ages these days, big things are even expected of him in the present. Can he stay out front for a while now that he’s slipped into the break?

Here’s the ten riders in the break: 

BAGNAIA

Crucially, conditions out there are dry. This is a race where weather has an impact perhaps more than any other, what with its direct correlation with the condition of those all-important gravel roads. In this case, they will be dry and dusty rather than wet and muddy.

VIDRITTA

It's a strong break that's gone up the road. Lewis Askey, Mark Donovan and Connor Swift are all there. 

That group of ten is approaching the Vidritta, the first of the day’s 16 gravel sectors. The riders will spend over a third of the whole race on these roads.

200KM TO GO

There are ten riders in this group, and they appear to have succeeded. There's a minute between themselves and the peloton.

A group of riders are trying to go off the front.

213KM TO GO

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured at the start of the men elite 'Strade Bianche' one day cycling race, 213km from and to Siena, Italy on Saturday 08 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohorič decided to pull out having felt unwell during the night. It sounds like he should be fine for Milan-Sanremo in a fortnight.

One rider not among them is Matej Mohorič, who pulled out at the start. That’s a real shame as the Slovenian would have been one of the favourites, having finished fifth last year and sixth the year before.

Pogačar and the other 173 riders taking part are at the neutralised section now, and will see the flag shortly. We’ll be racing soon!

In recent years, the race has become something of a procession for Tadej Pogačar, with his early attacks and long solo victories in both 2022 and last year sucking some of the drama out of the race. He’s on the startlist again today, aiming to win a third title and draw level on Fabian Cancellara as the only other man to have won three editions of Strade Bianche.

What makes it so special is of course the white gravel roads of Tuscany that gives it its name. These roads present a unique challenge that neither tarmac nor cobblestones can compare with, that produces a blend of difficulty, drama and visual spectacle that reliably makes for one of the best races of the season.

You join us for what is not only one of the highlights of the spring, but of the whole season. 

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Strade Bianche!

Latest on Cyclingnews