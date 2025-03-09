Crash-filled edition of Strade Bianche takes toll on peloton - Poole, Dewulf fracture collarbones, others finish with bloodied faces

By
published

'There were riders lying on the ground everywhere' says DS as only 98 of 174 starters finish men's race after early, off-screen crashes

Gianmarco Garofoli and Tadej Pogačar were two of the riders able to finish despite crashing heavily
Gianmarco Garofoli and Tadej Pogačar were two of the riders able to finish despite crashing heavily (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Tadej Pogačar's crash at Strade Bianche provided the most dramatic moment of the day, he was far from the only victim on the brutal 213km route, with only 98 riders making it to the finish in Siena and a vast list of injuries being confirmed after the dust settled on a crash-filled edition. 

Strade Bianche is no stranger to crashes, with the narrow gravel tracks and high speeds on dusty asphalt roads often leading to several incidents. However, when the live broadcast started, it was a shock to see only 30-40 riders remaining in the peloton.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

