Tadej Pogačar slides out at high speed but bounces back during Strade Bianche

By
published

World champion takes big tumble into the grass with 49km to go, but he's back in the front group ahead of finale

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured after a crash during the men elite &#039;Strade Bianche&#039;
Tadej Pogacar runs back to his bike after crashing into the verge on a paved section of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates-XRG) slipped out at high speed on a section of gravel road during Strade Bianche in a spectacular crash with 49.5km to go.

Pogačar was on the attack with Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) and Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), the trio leading a chase group by 1:30, close to the Colle Pinzuto gravel sector, when Pogačar went into a curve too quickly. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

