Tadej Pogačar slides out at high speed but bounces back during Strade Bianche

Tadej Pogacar runs back to his bike after crashing into the verge on a paved section of Strade Bianche

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates-XRG) slipped out at high speed on a section of gravel road during Strade Bianche in a spectacular crash with 49.5km to go.

Pogačar was on the attack with Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) and Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), the trio leading a chase group by 1:30, close to the Colle Pinzuto gravel sector, when Pogačar went into a curve too quickly.

His bike slipped away from him and he went down hard on his left hip before sliding across the asphalt and into the grassy verge at the side of the road. When he emerged, his left leg and arm were covered in road rash and his world champion's skinsuit torn up.

Pogačar got up and began to chase but soon needed a bike change. He was 30 seconds down on Pidcock but surged back to Swift on the Colle Pinzuto climb.

When the gap fell to 15 seconds, Pidcock opted to wait for Pogačar to continue their duel on the roads of Strade Bianche heading into the final 45km.

More to come.

