'The gravel is a lot looser than usual' – Riders prepare for a fast, dusty and furious Strade Bianche

By
published

'It's hard to beat Mr Pogi but you've got to try' – say Quinn Simmons as riders complete recon rides of the Tuscan gravel roads

The peloton tackles the gravel hills of the 2023 Strade Bianche – this year the roads should be dry, dusty, and fast
The peloton tackles the gravel hills of the 2023 Strade Bianche – this year the roads should be dry, dusty, and fast (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar, Kasia Niewiadoma, Demi Vollering, Puck Pieterse and Quinn Simmons were just a few of the riders enjoying the warm, sunny and dry Tuscan spring weather as they carried out a final Strade Bianche recon ride on Thursday.

Many rode the key sectors of gravel roads and then stopped for a selfie or a coffee in Siena's Piazza del Campo, which famously hosts the Palio horse race and the finish of Strade Bianche. There was a sense of happiness, excitement and tension amongst the riders as the hours counted down to a day of painful but spectacular racing.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

