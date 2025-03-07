'There's going to be a lot of dead bodies in the final' - Tadej Pogačar plays down talk of another Strade Bianche solo attack but will race to win

By
published

UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader predicts a fast race but with later decisive attacks

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured during the team presentation for tomorrow&#039;s &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; one day cycling race from and to Siena, Italy, . BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was all smiles at the Strade Bianche team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar attacked with 81km to go when he won last year's Strade Bianche and with 100km to go when he won the world championships in Zurich. As the hours counted down to this year's Strade Bianche, the Slovenian kept his race tactics a secret but made it clear he is racing to win for a third time on Saturday.

"Let's hope for good legs and we'll go from there…" Pogačar said when he was asked if he would again attack early on the terrible Monte Santa Marie sector.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

