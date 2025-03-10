'In the end, we are human, no?' - Alberto Bettiol tells the story behind Jered Gruber's Strade Bianche crash photograph

By ,
published

Italian champion ended his race to help injured teammate Cristian Scaroni

Italian champion Alberto Bettiol (XDS-Astana) at the 2025 Strade Bianche
Italian champion Alberto Bettiol (XDS-Astana) at the 2025 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

The men's Strade Bianche threw up emotional stories from the front of the peloton to the rear, with the pain of crashes, the joy of victory and the pain of defeat on show. 

Whether you were Tadej Pogačar, soloing home with another dominant win, one of the final finishers 25 minutes later, or one of the 76 who didn't make it to Siena, there was a tale to tell.

