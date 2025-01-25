Strade Bianche 2025 route

19th edition of WorldTour race features 81.7km of sterrati across 16 sectors and traditional Piazza del Campo finish

2025 route map for Strade Bianche
2025 route map for Strade Bianche(Image credit: RCS Sport)

The 2025 course for Strade Bianche has one again been redesigned for the Tuscan showdown on March 8. Now in a 19th edition, the 213km route will for the first time exceed 80km of white gravel, totalling 81.7km of sterrati across 16 sections.

Elevation profile for 2025 Strade Bianche
Elevation profile for 2025 Strade Bianche(Image credit: RCS Sport)
