'To beat Tadej you have to cross the line first' - Tom Pidcock not riding for second place behind Pogačar at Strade Bianche

Tom Pidcock is not racing Strade Bianche for a place on the podium behind Tadej Pogačar, he is racing to win.

True to character, the Q36.5 Pro Cycling leader remains defiant in the face of Pogačar's expected supremacy. Last year he was stunned by Pogačar's long-range solo victory but after a successful season debut with Q36.5, Pidcock has his mojo back. He will try to beat Pogačar by trying to find a weakness in his dominance.

"To beat Tadej you have to cross the finish line first," Pidcock said on Friday afternoon in Siena after the team presentation in the Fortezza overlooking the hilltop Renaissance town.

"We're here to race, here to try and win and that's it."

Pidcock won Strade Bianche in 2023 with his own 50km solo ride. Pogačar was absent that year but produced an 80km solo attack to win in 2024.

Pidcock is expecting UAE Team Emirates-XRG to ride and protect Pogačar before he makes his move. The Briton will try to go with him and then race.

"It's predictable because Tadej is here. His team will ride solely for him and they'll make a hard pace. Then Tadej is going to want to attack for sure," Pidcock explained, laying down the options for anyone who hopes to compete with Pogačar.

"You can't really try and do much else in that situation. You follow or you don't follow. If you can follow, then it's a game on."

"That's what I want to do. I don't think it's right to resign and race for second or whatever. I'm in really good shape, I've got confidence that I can race."

Many see Pidcock as one of the few riders who can take on Pogačar on Saturday. Last year he froze in the cold rain but seems to be reveling in the dry and dusty spring-like conditions expected for Saturday.

"Knowing that people see me as Pogcar's rival is nice for the confidence," he said.

"I don't think beating him is out of the question. Of course, Tadej is Tadej, we know how strong he is. He is the favorite, but my goal is to try and win. Whether that's going to be possible, I don't know, but we'll see."

His bike handling skills on the loose gravel could be a bigger factor.

"I definitely have confidence. I know I'm in good shape. I'm going to do everything I can to try and win. It's that simple."

