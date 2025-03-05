'Health comes first' - Maxim Van Gils skips Strade Bianche due to illness as bad luck continues

By
published

'A feverish infection has sidelined him, forcing him to miss crucial training days' say Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

CUEVA DE NERJA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 19: Maxim Van Gils of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 71st Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2025, Stage 1 a 162.6km stage from Torrox to Cueva de Nerja 126m on February 19, 2025 in Cueva de Nerja, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Maxim Van Gils was set to lead his team at Strade Bianche. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche podium finisher Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won't be back to try and better his third place from last season as a "feverish infection" has kept him out of training and forced him to miss the Italian Classic.

His new team for 2025, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, announced that the Belgian would not be on their seven-rider roster for Saturday's race on the white roads of Tuscany, as he needs time to recover ahead of later goals at the Ardennes in April.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Team Soudal Quick-Step cyclist Mikel Landa of Spain prepares for a training session at Calpe, near Alicante, eastern Spain, on January 09, 2025. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP)

Mikel Landa to start 2025 season at Strade Bianche
GHENT BELGIUM MARCH 01 Katrijn De Clercq of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny Ladies prior to the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ghent Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images

Katrijn De Clercq sustains broken chin in Le Samyn des Dames crash
SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 04: (L-R) Lotte Kopecky of Belgium on second place and the race winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx cross the finish line during the Eroica - 9th Strade Bianche 2023, Women&#039;s a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena 318m / #StradeBianche / on March 04, 2023 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Strade Bianche 2025 - Analysing the contenders
See more latest
Most Popular
Team Soudal Quick-Step cyclist Mikel Landa of Spain prepares for a training session at Calpe, near Alicante, eastern Spain, on January 09, 2025. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP)
Mikel Landa to start 2025 season at Strade Bianche
GHENT BELGIUM MARCH 01 Katrijn De Clercq of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny Ladies prior to the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ghent Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Katrijn De Clercq sustains broken chin in Le Samyn des Dames crash
Residents gather to look at Israel Premier Techâ€™s British rider Joseph Blackmore (C), competing during the final stage of the 16h Tour du Rwanda on 25 February 2024, in Kigali. Blackmore, won the Tour of Rwanda which ended on Sunday in the capital Kigali. (Photo by Guillem Sartorio / AFP)
'Today’s stage was supposed to be decisive' - Controversial Tour du Rwanda cancellation leaves Queen Mount Kigali climb untested ahead of World Championships
Jasper Philipsens Kuurne winning Canyon Aeroad
Pro bike check: Jasper Philipsen's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne winning Canyon Aeroad CFR
Setting off from the start line of Sahara Gravel 2025
Matteo Fontana and Luise Valentin win inaugural Sahara Gravel stage race
NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny competes during the 80th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Mens Elite a 197km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Arnaud De Lie and Paul Magnier join Van der Poel on start list of cobbled semi-Classic Le Samyn
The men&#039;s peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
What's coming on Cyclingnews this March
Mathieu van der Poel in the 2025 Alpecin-Deceuninck colours
'If the itch gets too strong, you just have to race!' - Mathieu van der Poel to start 2025 season at Samyn Classic
Mathias Vacek climbs the Muur at Omloop
Lidl-Trek raced on gravel groupsets at Opening Weekend
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 02 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime leads the peloton during the 17th Fenix Omloop van het Hageland 2025 a 1356km one day race from Aarschot to TieltWinge on March 02 2025 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
‘I am not yet where I want to be’ - Anna van der Breggen after Omloop van het Hageland, second race since her comeback