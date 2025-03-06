'I love the Classics, they're pure adrenaline' – Tadej Pogačar kicks off spring campaign aiming for Strade Bianche treble

By
published

'We have to be realistic, there's nothing we can do' says Alberto Bettiol, who admits the peloton will be racing for second in Siena

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race of the &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; one day cycling race (215km) from and to Siena, Italy, Saturday 02 March 2024. BELGA PHOTO BERT GOYVAERTS (Photo by BERT GOYVAERTS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tadej Pogačar, who romped to victory with an 82km solo attack last March, is the overwhelming favourite for the 2025 edition of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar begins his 2025 Classics campaign at Strade Bianche on Saturday, starting a seven-week block that could see him win every race he rides, writing another record-breaking chapter of his career and of pro cycling history.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader will target Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, before heading north for three Belgian cobbled Classics, including the Tour of Flanders. Paris-Roubaix is also a possibility, while he's confirmed for the Ardennes classics – the Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

