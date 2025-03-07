How to watch Strade Bianche 2025 – Live streams, TV channels for spectacular gravel Classic

Watch Strade Bianche on Saturday March 8 to see the men’s and women’s WorldTour pelotons in action at the gravel one-day Classic, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

The race marks the continuation of the spring Classics season as top-class pelotons of men's and women's riders head to Tuscany to take on the hard gravel hills around Siena.

World champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will be headlining the men's startlist at Strade Bianche as he continues his season following his UAE Tour victory.

He'll face off against a number of other big names including Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep), and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) over the 213km course in Siena which features 15 gravel sectors and countless hills, including Montalcino, Monte Sante Marie, and Le Tolfe.

In the women's race, Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) is the top name on the billing. The Dutchwoman will be facing off against the likes of Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto), Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek), and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck).

The women's peloton will take on a 136km course in Siena featuring 12 gravel sectors including the Colle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe, even if Monte Sante Marie is absent from the parcours.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options in Australia, Italy, and Belgium. Read on for all the details on how to watch Strade Bianche online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Strade Bianche for free?

The 2025 edition of Strade Bianche will have free-to-air coverage for viewers in numerous countries, including Australia, Belgium, and the host country of Italy.

In Australia, Strade Bianche is the first major race of the season to air on SBS, the public broadcaster. To watch Strade Bianche for free online, head to SBS' streaming platform, SBS On Demand.

In Italy, public broadcaster RAI has coverage of the major Italian races – fans in Italy can watch Strade Bianche through the RAI Play browser player.

Over in Belgium, there's a choice for Strade Bianche between two free-to-air broadcasters - VRT/Sporza in the Flemish north and RTBF in the French-speaking south. You can watch Sporza via their website or the VRT Max platform, while RTBF's coverage is available online on the Auvio platform.

All the services mentioned above are geo-restricted. If you're abroad on Saturday you can still access your usual streaming platforms by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Strade Bianche from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Strade Bianche is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to geo-restrictions, but you’d be wrong.

A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can alter your device’s IP address to make it seem like it’s in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that’s brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we’d recommend NordVPN.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Where can I watch Strade Bianche in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Strade Bianche on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, TNT Sports 3 is the channel you need, while to watch Strade Bianche online, Discovery+ is the streaming platform for TNT Sports coverage.

Cycling has just switched from Eurosport to TNT Sports, so if you've not done so already, you'll need to upgrade your TV package. Likewise, streaming via Discovery+ has now shot up in price, with subscriptions increasing from £6.99-a-month to £30.99.

► What's happening to cycling on TV in the UK? Explaining the Eurosport closure, TNT Sports, pricing, and how to watch

Where can I watch Strade Bianche in the USA?

Strade Bianche will have live coverage on the cycling streaming service Max in the USA.

You can watch cycling on Max for $9.99 a month right now, but not for long – it's going up to $15.99 soon.

Where can I watch Strade Bianche in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Strade Bianche on FloBikes on Saturday.

A subscription to the cycling streaming service will cost $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Note, only Canadian customers get access – the US arm of Flobikes doesn't have the rights to Strade Bianche.

Where can I watch Strade Bianche in Australia?

Cycling fans in Australia will be able to watch the Strade Bianche men's and women's races live on SBS On Demand for free.

Where can I watch Strade Bianche in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can get Strade Bianche coverage through the streaming network Staylive. Plans cost $9.99 a month.