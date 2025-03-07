'It just takes everyone working together' - Alan Hatherly on how to beat Tadej Pogačar at Strade Bianche

By
Contributions from
published

Cross-Country Mountain Bike world champion considered as dark horse for the win

BIR JAYDAH MOUNTAIN WIRKAH SAUDI ARABIA JANUARY 29 Alan Hatherly of South Africa and Team Jayco AlUla crosses the finish line on third place during the 5th AlUla Tour 2025 Stage 2 a 1577km stage from AlUla Old Town to Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah 923m on January 29 2025 in Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah Saudi Arabia Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Alan Hatherly (Jayco AlUla) at AlUla Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 season has brought a series of firsts for reigning Cross-Country Mountain Bike world champion Alan Hatherly after signing a two-year contract with Jayco AlUla

In January, he made his debut with the team at the AlUla Tour, securing two top-three finishes on the mountainous third and fourth stages. He then claimed victory at the South African national time trial championships, improving on his runner-up finish from the previous year.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
SIENA ITALY MARCH 07 Tom Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Q365 Pro Cycling Team during the team presentation prior to the 11th Strade Bianche Donne 19th Strade Bianche 2025 UCIWWT UCIWWT on March 07 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

'To beat Tadej you have to cross the line first' - Tom Pidcock not riding for second place behind Pogačar at Strade Bianche
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) during the team presentation prior to Strade Bianche Donne 2025

'I've trained hard for Strade Bianche' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot says mountain bikers aren't scared of racing on gravel at high speed
SIENA ITALY MARCH 07 Tom Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Q365 Pro Cycling Team during the team presentation prior to the 11th Strade Bianche Donne 19th Strade Bianche 2025 UCIWWT UCIWWT on March 07 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

'To beat Tadej you have to cross the line first' - Tom Pidcock not riding for second place behind Pogačar at Strade Bianche
See more latest
Most Popular
SIENA ITALY MARCH 07 Tom Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Q365 Pro Cycling Team during the team presentation prior to the 11th Strade Bianche Donne 19th Strade Bianche 2025 UCIWWT UCIWWT on March 07 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
'To beat Tadej you have to cross the line first' - Tom Pidcock not riding for second place behind Pogačar at Strade Bianche
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) during the team presentation prior to Strade Bianche Donne 2025
'I've trained hard for Strade Bianche' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot says mountain bikers aren't scared of racing on gravel at high speed
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured during the team presentation for tomorrow&#039;s &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; one day cycling race from and to Siena, Italy, . BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
'There's going to be a lot of dead bodies in the final' - Tadej Pogačar plays down talk of another Strade Bianche solo attack but will race to win
A women riding a Zwift smart trainer with an orange background
Want to take your training to the next level? Zwift has added an extra discount to its Zwift Ride with Kickr Core smart trainer
Luca Colnaghi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè)
Luca Colnaghi suffers multiple injuries after attack by two motorcyclists
PALMA DE MALLORCA SPAIN JANUARY 26 Claire Steels of The United Kingdom and Movistar Team prior to the 2nd Challenge Femenino Ciclista Mallorca 2025 Trofeo Palma a 1295km one day race from Palma to Castell de Bellver 105m on January 26 2025 in Palma de Mallorca Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Claire Steels avoids serious injury in Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina crash
ETOILESURRHONE FRANCE MARCH 02 LR Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike Louis Vervaeke of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep and Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team LidlTrek lead the peloton during the 13th Faun Drome Classic 2025 a 189km one day race from EtoilesurRhone to EtoilesurRhone on March 02 2025 in EtoilesurRhone France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Gear ratio limits trial proposed for 2025 to improve pro rider safety
Dutch Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck (R) pictured during a training session on the media day of Alpecin-Deceuninck cycling team in Pedreguer, Spain, Wednesday 12 February 2025, in preparation of the upcoming season. BELGA PHOTO JOMA GARCIA (Photo by JOMA GARCIA / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Deceuninck to end title sponsorship of men’s and women’s WorldTeams at end of 2025
ALZIRA SPAIN FEBRUARY 13 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime prior to the 9th Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 1 a 112km stage from Alzira to Gandia on February 13 2025 in Alzira Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
'This course doesn’t lie' – SD Worx-Protime sees Strade Bianche as key measure of Anna van der Breggen’s return level
Tadej Pogacar celebrates his 2024 Strade Bianche victory in Siena
How to watch Strade Bianche 2025 – Live streams, TV channels for spectacular gravel Classic