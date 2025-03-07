'It just takes everyone working together' - Alan Hatherly on how to beat Tadej Pogačar at Strade Bianche

The 2025 season has brought a series of firsts for reigning Cross-Country Mountain Bike world champion Alan Hatherly after signing a two-year contract with Jayco AlUla.

In January, he made his debut with the team at the AlUla Tour, securing two top-three finishes on the mountainous third and fourth stages. He then claimed victory at the South African national time trial championships, improving on his runner-up finish from the previous year.

This Saturday marks another series of firsts for the 28-year-old—his debut in a WorldTour race, his first Strade Bianche, and his first time racing against Tadej Pogačar.

Hatherly scouted the 213km route, which features 81.7km of gravel spread across 16 sectors. Like many riders who previewed the course, he noted the particularly loose gravel, which could pose a challenge on race day.

“I always see it on TV and follow the race, but seeing it in person, it's a lot rougher and more technical than I thought, which I think suits me quite well,” he said on Friday afternoon after the team presentation in Siena.

“Apparently this year's edition is a lot looser and rougher than it has been in the past, so I think it's going to lead to some pretty crazy racing.”

As far as going against pre-race favourite Pogačar who is expected to attack early to go for the win, and as he has done in multiple races, leaving his rivals in the dust behind him.

“I haven't really raced against him yet, but I think it just takes everyone working together.

“From the outside, it seems like everyone is just racing for second place and I think we just need to break that mindset. Someone needs to be able to follow him and I think everything will change. So we're just looking now for that person who can follow him.”

Asked if he was the rider to follow Pogačar’s attack, he replied “I’m going to try my best, we’ll see.”

Adding to the challenge, Hatherly fell ill and pulled out of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol a few weeks ago.

“That took me out for a week and then I've been playing a game of catch-up to get the body working again, so definitely not my best for this one.”

Hatherly admitted that he was going to rely on the gavel sectors to help him out.

“I think just a bit more relaxed [on the gravel] than the other guys are, and able to carry a little bit more speed, but for sure going to need the legs to position well. I think the effort here is quite similar to mountain bike. It's kind of rolling hills, punchy, so I think it suits me well, and, fingers crossed I'm recovered and have a good day.”

