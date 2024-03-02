‘It was my turn to go’ - Kopecky attacks before her rivals to win Strade Bianche

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) lost the 2023 Strade Bianche to teammate Demi Vollering in a close sprint, and last week she was beaten by Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but there was no way she was going to miss out on victory in year’s Strade Bianche.

She always planned down any tension with Vollering but wanted to win in the rainbow jersey and after recently signing a new contract with SD Worx-Protime.

“As always, we have made clear agreements. If last year's scenario happens again, we will both go for it," Kopecky explained.

The late gravel sectors at Strade Bianche again created the big-name selection and Kopecky struck first, attacking with kilometres to go before anyone else could play their own tactical plan.

She was joined by Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) but with Vollering behind in the chase group, Kopecky could play a tactical game and force the Italian to do more of the work.

At Omloop Het Nieuwsblad it was a different situation, with Kopecky forced to chase attacks from Longo Borghini and her teammate Shirin van Anrooij, leaving her tired for the sprint against Vos. This time, Kopecky was able to turn the tables on Longo Borghini.

“It was a really good attack and so created the right situation,” Kopecky explained of SD Worx tactics.

"We had more control than last week in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The whole team did a fantastic job. On Le Tolfe, Demi Vollering and I were in the front, which allowed us to play the team game perfectly. Demi went but was caught back. I was actually almost at the limit, but I had to attack. It was my turn to go.

“Last week I had to do all the work and I got second. I tried to do the minimum this time and that’s cycling. Last week Marianne won and nobody had any comments. I don’t think there shouldn’t be any comments this time too.”

Kopecky admitted to not feeling great but she had the strength and determination to drop Longo Borghini on the Via Santa Caterina climb so she could win alone in the centre of Siena, even if a fan's mobile phone blocked the television camera capturing the moment of victory.

“I actually didn't have the best day. I suffered the whole race. When I left this morning, I immediately felt I didn't have the best legs. But I often have that in a race and usually they don't really get worse as the race progresses,” she revealed.

“On the Via Santa Catarina it was important not to attack too early. When I attacked, I went full speed until the last corner. Then I knew this win was in and that I could triumph in a very special way as world champion in the Piazza del Campo."

Now the pressure is off. Kopecky has a big win, and that new contract, while Vollering’s future is still unsure. She can now look to the rest of the spring with enthusiasm.

“Winning Strade Bianche makes it all kind of easier," she said. “I want to win more and winning Paris-Roubaix would be a dream. But having a big win in the pocket helps with everything.”

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Spring Classics - including reporting, breaking news and analysis from the Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders, Strade Bianchi and more. Find out more.