'I love the steep gravel roads' - Kasia Niewiadoma joins forces with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig at Strade Bianche

By
published

Two strong contenders for Canyon-Sram zondacrypto for gravel-heavy WorldTour classic

SIENA ITALY MARCH 02 LR Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD WorxProtime and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing compete in the breakaway during the 10th Strade Bianche 2024 Womens Elite a 137km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWWT on March 02 2024 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Kasia Niewiadoma puts the hammer down at Strade Bianche Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney still remembers the day she fell in love with the steep white gravel roads of Strade Bianche. It happened in 2014 when she came to Siena to race the granfondo L’Eroica, with her previous team Rabobank.

“We had so much fun [racing L’Eroica]– it was extremely difficult but beautiful, and we just enjoyed the whole day,” Niewiadoma said in a team release.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

