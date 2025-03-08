Strade Bianche Women LIVE - Peloton battles on the gravel roads of Tuscany

The women's WorldTour peloton takes on 136km and 13 sectors of gravel in Tuscany

2025 profile for Strade Bianche Women

The elevation profile for Strade Bianche Women 2025 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Strade Bianche Women 2025 route

Break caught

Crash!

The gap to the leading duo has gone out to 18".

Brauße and Bortoli have 12" on the peloton as they go onto the first gravel section of the race, the Vidritta. Which is 4.4km long and largely flat. 

Attack!

Two non-starters to mention:

Today is a big day for two riders on their return to road racing... Pauline Ferran-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) hasn't quite had the explosive return some may have predicted, but she is on course to what she thought would happen.

This race is bursting at the seams with talent. The likes of Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and many more are all in attendance today. 

135km to go

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2025 Strade Bianche Women!

Sophie Marr (Praties) and Odette Lynch (Butterfields ZipTrack) battle for the win on stage 1 of the Harbour City GP

ProVelo Super League – Sophie Marr and Kurt Eather win stage 1 of the Harbour City GP
Bonnie Tu, Marion Rousse and Amina Lanaya

Empower, influence, transform, inspire - Women at the forefront of the race to advance professional cycling
