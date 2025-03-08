Strade Bianche Women LIVE - Peloton battles on the gravel roads of Tuscany
The women's WorldTour peloton takes on 136km and 13 sectors of gravel in Tuscany
Strade Bianche Women 2025 route
Strade Bianche 2025 - Analysing the contenders
Strade Bianche Women 2025 - Everything you need to know
Race situation
The peloton is all together after a smattering of early attacks.
Break caught
Unsurprisingly, after Brauße's crash, the break have been dragged back by the peloton.
Just in time for the first of the uphill gravel sections, the Bagnaia. 4.8km of gravel, here.
Crash!
Franziska Brauße (Ceratizit)
The German rider in the break comes down but is already back riding again. A nightmare moment for her. No confirmation that she has been caught as of yet.
The gap to the leading duo has gone out to 18".
Brauße and Bortoli have 12" on the peloton as they go onto the first gravel section of the race, the Vidritta. Which is 4.4km long and largely flat.
Attack!
Franziska Brauße (Ceratizit)
Virginia Bortoli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo)
They hold a slim advantage over the peloton.
Two non-starters to mention:
Hannah Ludwig (Cofidis)
Ariannna Fidanza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi)
Today is a big day for two riders on their return to road racing... Pauline Ferran-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) hasn't quite had the explosive return some may have predicted, but she is on course to what she thought would happen.
Meanwhile, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-ProTime) has been looking good after returning from retirement. Her team see this race as a key moment on seeing if a return was right for her or not. Read the article below...
>>> 'This course doesn’t lie' – SD Worx-Protime sees Strade Bianche as key measure of Anna van der Breggen’s return level
This race is bursting at the seams with talent. The likes of Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and many more are all in attendance today.
135km to go
The race is already underway with the bunch all together.
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2025 Strade Bianche Women!
Empower, influence, transform, inspire - Women at the forefront of the race to advance professional cycling
