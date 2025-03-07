'This course doesn’t lie' – SD Worx-Protime sees Strade Bianche as key measure of Anna van der Breggen’s return level

By
published

‘Here, for the first time, we will be able to really establish what 3.5 years out of competition has brought’ says team sporting manager Danny Stam

ALZIRA SPAIN FEBRUARY 13 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime prior to the 9th Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 1 a 112km stage from Alzira to Gandia on February 13 2025 in Alzira Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) at Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far Anna van der Breggen has impressed on her return to racing after three seasons away, however, the real test for the SD Worx-Protime rider is ahead on Saturday at the 136km Strade Bianche Women.

“After her good races in Setmana Valencia and the Omloop van het Hageland, everyone was a bit euphoric,” team sporting manager Danny Stam said in a team statement of the Spanish race where she came third overall and the Belgian race where she was pivotal in her teammate’s victory and also came seventh. ”But those races are not yet of the calibre of the Strade Bianche. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

