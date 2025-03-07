'This course doesn’t lie' – SD Worx-Protime sees Strade Bianche as key measure of Anna van der Breggen’s return level

So far Anna van der Breggen has impressed on her return to racing after three seasons away, however, the real test for the SD Worx-Protime rider is ahead on Saturday at the 136km Strade Bianche Women.

“After her good races in Setmana Valencia and the Omloop van het Hageland, everyone was a bit euphoric,” team sporting manager Danny Stam said in a team statement of the Spanish race where she came third overall and the Belgian race where she was pivotal in her teammate’s victory and also came seventh. ”But those races are not yet of the calibre of the Strade Bianche.

“This is a tough one-day race, her first at WorldTour level since her comeback. So here, for the first time, we will be able to really establish what 3.5 years out of competition has brought. It is difficult to assess her chances.”

There is plenty riding on the performance of the returning 34-year-old who won the race in 2018 and was third in her last participation in 2021. The team has won the event the last four years but none of the riders who captured those victories are on the start line for SD Worx-Protime this year, with Demi Vollering having gone to FDJ-Suez, Lotte Kopecky yet to start her road season and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak retired. As a result, much of the focus will turn on former winner Van der Breggen.



"We will do everything to get that fifth win in a row but it will definitely not be easy," said Stam.



It's not just the level of riders that Van der Breggen and the rest of the team will be up against but also the course that will add a considerable degree of difficulty.

Strade Bianche is always a tough race with its infamous gravel sections through the unforgiving hills of Tuscany and steep Santa Caterina climb leading to the finish in the Piazza del Campo, but this year another 10km of unpaved roads have been added to the route. That includes a tough new uphill Serravelle sector that runs for 9.3km, taking the total up to 50.3km.



‘I feel there is less gravel than before," said Stam. "It's washed away a bit. But whether that makes the Strade Bianche less difficult? It certainly won't make the difference.

"The new strips are a lot tougher. This course doesn't lie. That creates a kind of calm in the finale. The strongest will be in the front and whoever has the best legs will come out on top. That was always the case, and it has not diminished after adding those strips."

Stam added that it could be a course that increased the chances for the attackers, now that riders face the Le Tolfe and the Colle Pinzuto twice.

This might increase the chances for the escapees. In the second part of that local lap, it's a bit easier. Consequently, this is a nice race for attackers and while Vollering and Elisa Longo-Borghini may stand out as contenders, a wide group of riders could figure in the breakaway.



SD Worx-Protime, as always, will have a strong squad on the start line, with Van der Breggen lining up alongside Omloop van het Hageland winner Femke Gerritse, Mischa Bredewold – who last year went in the break of ten – mountain bike convert Steffi Haberlin, a debuting Lorena Wiebes and Blanka Vas, who after a winter of cyclo-cross is opening her road season at the race.



"I think having a chance to win is still too high, but she can go far in the final," said Stam of Vas. "We are counting on that too."

