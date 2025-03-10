‘We want to write a lot of stories this year’ – Strade Bianche win just the start for FDJ-Suez in 2025

Vollering's win and impressive teamwork from Labous and Muzic sign of things to come for the French squad

Demi Vollering celebrates victory at the 2025 Strade Bianche, handing her trophy to teammate Marie Le Net
Demi Vollering celebrates victory at the 2025 Strade Bianche, handing her trophy to teammate Marie Le Net (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering’s win at Strade Bianche was not only a big personal victory for the Dutch rider, but also a real confirmation that the team FDJ-Suez have built around their marquee signing is working well.

The race on Saturday saw Vollering win not just on pure strength. It was also a result of dedicated teamwork from Juliette Labous and Évita Muzic to shut down the efforts both of their biggest rivals, and of teams that up until recently would get the better of the French squad.

