'You always have to go for the win' - Longo Borghini falls short at Strade Bianche

Elisa Longo Borghini of Lidl-Trek crosses the finish line in second place at 2024 Strade Bianche Women

Lidl-Trek's Elisa Longo Borghini narrowly missed on her second Strade Bianche win on an overcast Saturday afternoon in Siena.

The Italian champion played a perfect tactical game, laying it all out there for victory over the 137-kilometre loop around the Tuscan countryside. She followed a late move by Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx-Protime) before being beaten by the World Champion on the steep slopes of one of cycling's most beautiful finishes.

"You always have to go for a victory," she told Cyclingnews and the rest of the gathered press after the finish. "Otherwise don't start a race and you better stay in bed."

After a 2023 blighted by illness and injury, Longo Borghini was encouraged by the strength in her legs over the toughest parcours in the race's history.

"Second was the best I could do today. I knew it was pretty tight with Lotte and in the end, the strongest won."

Lidl-Trek had taken control of the mid-part of the race, riding on the front and putting Lizzie Deignan in a significant breakaway two-thirds of the way through. Longo Borghini was encouraged by the numbers the team had towards the front of the race and praised the work of her team-mates.

"We can be satisfied because Shirin [van Anrooij] was also fifth and we raced really, really well and every single rider of the team gave their 110%.

"I just want to thank everyone from the riders and the staff from Lidl-Trek and also they put a lot of belief in me which is never taken for granted," she added.

The finale was a tactical chess match between Lidl-Trek and SD Worx-Protime, who had the numerical advantage, and several solo riders such as Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck).

Longo Borghini explained her decision-making in the final kilometres.

"I knew that they surely would try to isolate Shirin and I because we showed in [Omloop Het] Niewsblad that we can work well together.

"The first one to go was Demi and then Lotte countered. I knew it was a good move just by instinct and yeah, I just followed her.

"I tried my best, but my legs were a bit empty. Sometimes everyone plays their own game in cycling. In the end...she had better legs and that's all."

Having reflected on the last 12 months, Longo Borghini was encouraged by the progress she has made over the winter and is optimistic about the upcoming races.

"I'm here and I'm happy to be back where I think I belong. It's a nice feeling and I can't wait to race again."

