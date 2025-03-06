'I've taken another step' - Puck Pieterse one of Demi Vollering's biggest rivals at Strade Bianche

By
published

'The goal should just be to compete for the prizes' says cross-country mountain bike world champion

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck)
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) lines up for a third time in her career at Strade Bianche and this time she is one of the main rivals set to challenge outright favourite Demi Vollering on the white gravel roads into Siena on Saturday. 

The reigning cross-country mountain bike world champion noted her improved form compared to previous seasons, especially on the road racing scene, and expects to be in the running for a spot on the podium.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

