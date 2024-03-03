A Monumental Day in Tuscany - Strade Bianche Gallery

Much discussion has been passed back-and-forth about whether to call Strade Bianche a Monument. Either way, it's surely apt to describe the 2024 edition as monumental.

In some ways, the women's and men's Strade Bianche races couldn't have been more different. One a gladiatorial tussle between two of the world's best and the other a show of dominance by the man at the pinnacle of the sport.

However, both races were characterised by the glorious Tuscan scenery, the brutal steratto gravel sectors and the faces of riders who finished with nothing left in the tank.

Much was expected of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) before the race. The Slovenian looks focussed as he prepares for the start

World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) had her eyes on the trophy from the beginning

White socks for the seven men from Cofidis - but for how long?

Davide Formolo (Movistar) before the start was ordered. The Italian would go on to take his third top 10 at the race.

Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek) would play a significant part in the day's story, setting up her teammates.

An early section of the men's race on a moody day in Tuscany.

Loes Adegeest (FDJ-SUEZ) leads the peloton on an early section of steratto.

There aren't many flat sections of gravel at Strade Bianche. The peloton fly down a descent into a steep pitch.

The early breakaway in the men's race.

Feeding was a constant worry for the riders. Most teams had additional staff on-hand.

The peloton barrels round a looping left-hander as the sun breaks-through.

More gravel, more climbing.

A nasty crash put Lotto-Dstny's Jenno Berckmoes out of the race.

UAE Team Emirates lifted the pace on the Monte Sante Marie sector, first through Isaac del Toro and then Tim Wellens.

Tadej Pogačar: a coiled spring, ready to go.

A Movistar helper is ready to give a bottle as the riders slow down on a steeper section.

Italian champion Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan) fights through the pain as UAE Team Emirates set a fierce pace.

Toms Skujins praised his Lidl-Trek teammate Edward Theuns for his work throughout the day.

Lift off: Tadej Pogačar went solo and would never be seen again.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) leads the group of favourites down a descent as the women's race heats up.

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx-Protime) surges on with the rest of the leading group in her wheel.

Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny) was the first rider to go clear in pursuit of leader Pogačar.

After the finish, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) reflected that he attacked too late on his way to fourth place.

Elisa Longo Borghini and Lotte Kopecky attacked together in the finale.

The lone figure of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on his way towards the famous Piazza del Campo.

Lotte Kopecky's lightning acceleration up the final kicker was enough to distance a dogged Elisa Longo Borghini.

Smile! Pogačar was comfortable enough in his advantage to crack a grin to the photographers on the final climb.

It was a second Strade Bianche win for World Champion Kopecky.

There were contrasting emotions for winner Kopecky and runner-up Longo Borghini in the women's race.

Tadej Pogačar celebrated a ride that will live long in his memory and of those who witnessed it.

After a day of attacks, crashes and chases, Toms Skujins (Lidl-Trek) beats Maxim van Gils (Lotto Dstny) in the final sprint to take second place.

The battle for the final podium place in the women's race, Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx-Protime) beat Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in the sprint for third place.

Last year's champion Tom Pidcock battles to the finish.

More riders struggle up the final ascent of the day.

Irish champion Ben Healy (EF Eduction-EasyPost) cheered on as he takes 12th place.

The story of Toms Skujins' day in second place is written all over his body.

Lotte Kopecky and teammate Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) celebrate a 1-3 finish.

De-brief time for Evita Muzic, who was 10th, and Amber Kraak of FDJ-SUEZ.

Cofidis' Simon Geschke crossed the line at Strade Bianche for the final time in his career.

The women's podium (L to R): second-placed Elisa Longo Borghini, winner Lotte Kopecky and third-placed Demi Vollering

A second Strade Bianche trophy for Tadej Pogačar's cabinet.

Strade Bianche was Lotte Kopecky's third win of the season on the road.