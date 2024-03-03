A Monumental Day in Tuscany - Strade Bianche Gallery

By Dan Challis
published

The best photos as Tadej Pogacar and Lotte Kopecky took victory on the white roads around Siena

2024 Strade Bianche elite men's winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
2024 Strade Bianche elite men's winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

Join Cyclingnews

Much discussion has been passed back-and-forth about whether to call Strade Bianche a Monument. Either way, it's surely apt to describe the 2024 edition as monumental.

In some ways, the women's and men's Strade Bianche races couldn't have been more different. One a gladiatorial tussle between two of the world's best and the other a show of dominance by the man at the pinnacle of the sport.

However, both races were characterised by the glorious Tuscan scenery, the brutal steratto gravel sectors and the faces of riders who finished with nothing left in the tank.

The riders prepare for the start of Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much was expected of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) before the race. The Slovenian looks focussed as he prepares for the start

The riders prepare for the start of Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) had her eyes on the trophy from the beginning

The riders prepare for the start of Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White socks for the seven men from Cofidis - but for how long?

The riders prepare for the start of Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Davide Formolo (Movistar) before the start was ordered. The Italian would go on to take his third top 10 at the race.

The riders prepare for the start of Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek) would play a significant part in the day's story, setting up her teammates.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An early section of the men's race on a moody day in Tuscany.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Loes Adegeest (FDJ-SUEZ) leads the peloton on an early section of steratto.

The riders take on Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

There aren't many flat sections of gravel at Strade Bianche. The peloton fly down a descent into a steep pitch.

The riders take on Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

The early breakaway in the men's race.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Feeding was a constant worry for the riders. Most teams had additional staff on-hand.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton barrels round a looping left-hander as the sun breaks-through.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

More gravel, more climbing.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A nasty crash put Lotto-Dstny's Jenno Berckmoes out of the race.

The riders take on Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

UAE Team Emirates lifted the pace on the Monte Sante Marie sector, first through Isaac del Toro and then Tim Wellens.

The riders take on Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

Tadej Pogačar: a coiled spring, ready to go.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Movistar helper is ready to give a bottle as the riders slow down on a steeper section.

The riders take on Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

Italian champion Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan) fights through the pain as UAE Team Emirates set a fierce pace.

The riders take on Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

Toms Skujins praised his Lidl-Trek teammate Edward Theuns for his work throughout the day.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

Lift off: Tadej Pogačar went solo and would never be seen again.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) leads the group of favourites down a descent as the women's race heats up.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx-Protime) surges on with the rest of the leading group in her wheel.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny) was the first rider to go clear in pursuit of leader Pogačar.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

After the finish, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) reflected that he attacked too late on his way to fourth place.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini and Lotte Kopecky attacked together in the finale.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

The lone figure of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on his way towards the famous Piazza del Campo.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky's lightning acceleration up the final kicker was enough to distance a dogged Elisa Longo Borghini.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

Smile! Pogačar was comfortable enough in his advantage to crack a grin to the photographers on the final climb.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a second Strade Bianche win for World Champion Kopecky.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There were contrasting emotions for winner Kopecky and runner-up Longo Borghini in the women's race.

Tadej Pogacar wins Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar celebrated a ride that will live long in his memory and of those who witnessed it.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

After a day of attacks, crashes and chases, Toms Skujins (Lidl-Trek) beats Maxim van Gils (Lotto Dstny) in the final sprint to take second place.

Niewiadoma, Vollering at Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The battle for the final podium place in the women's race, Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx-Protime) beat Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in the sprint for third place.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

Last year's champion Tom Pidcock battles to the finish.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

More riders struggle up the final ascent of the day.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

Irish champion Ben Healy (EF Eduction-EasyPost) cheered on as he takes 12th place.

Toms Skujins, Team Lidl-Trek, reacts after finishing second, the 18th one-day classic 'Strade Bianche' (White Roads) cycling race between Siena and Siena, Tuscany, on March 2, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

The story of Toms Skujins' day in second place is written all over his body.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky and teammate Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) celebrate a 1-3 finish.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

De-brief time for Evita Muzic, who was 10th, and Amber Kraak of FDJ-SUEZ.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

Cofidis' Simon Geschke crossed the line at Strade Bianche for the final time in his career.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The women's podium (L to R): second-placed Elisa Longo Borghini, winner Lotte Kopecky and third-placed Demi Vollering

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)

A second Strade Bianche trophy for Tadej Pogačar's cabinet.

Strade Bianche 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche was Lotte Kopecky's third win of the season on the road.

Join Cyclingnews

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1